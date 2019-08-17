More than 800 runners are set to take on 1-3 miles of mud, obstacles and dirt-track running at the Lancaster Event Center (LEC), 84th and Havelock Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 24 in the 13th annual Nebraska Sports Council Mud Run.
Registration remains open through Tuesday, Aug. 20 for the 3-mile course and Friday, Aug. 23 for the one-mile Mini Mud Run. Each runner receives a shirt, finisher medal, post-race beverage and certificate for a free Arby’s sandwich with their entry fee. Those interested can register online at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.
Courses offered include the one-mile Mini Mud Run, which begins at 9 a.m., and the 3-mile at 10 a.m. Runners can run as individuals or members of 3-person tethered teams and are encouraged to run in costume.
A post-race party featuring award presentations and music by DJ Luv will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in LEC’s Pavillion I. A shower system with 25 stations is available for runners to rinse off before the party.
The Nebraska Sports Council, which conducts the Mud Run, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to promote healthy and active lifestyles. Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.