Monster Jam, other April arena events postponed
Monster Jam, other April arena events postponed

Monster Jam

The Nitro Menace truck (top) and Monster Mutt truck compete in a race around the track during Monster Jam at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2017. Monster Jam, which was set to return to the arena on April 17-18 has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

 Journal Star file photo

Three Pinnacle Bank Arena events scheduled in April have been postponed.

They are: Spring Brawl, originally scheduled for April 11; the Mayor’s Arts Awards, originally scheduled for April 14 and Monster Jam, originally scheduled for April 17-18.

The Cher concert, which had been set for April 20, has been rescheduled for Nov. 12.

No decision has yet been made for late April and early May events -- UFC Fight Night, April 25; Brantley Gilbert, April 30; Paw Patrol Live!, May 2-3; and Kane Brown, May 7.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

