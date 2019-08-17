A miniature golf outing planned for Friday, Aug. 23 at Adventure Golf Center, 5901 S. 56th St., will celebrate the first anniversary of Atlas: Lincoln, a young ministry that bridges relationships and helps serve those in crisis.
Families are welcome to play from 4 to 6 p.m. at a cost of $10 per person ($7 for ages under 18). There will be prizes for best round and best-dressed golf attire. Donations will be accepted for the agency’s sister ministry, the Transformations Thrift Store.
See a feature story on Atlas: Lincoln in a future edition of the Neighborhood Extra.