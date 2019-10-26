The 2019 4-H Horse Awards Night, held Oct. 3, recognized top achievements at the Lancaster County Super Fair and other accomplishments throughout the past year. Cornerstone Equestrian 4-H Club distributed programs and led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. Following are the Lancaster County youth who were recognized. Complete results are online at http://lancaster.unl.edu/4h/horse/AwardsNite.shtml.
JUDGING CONTEST
The Horse Judging Contest (a Lancaster County Super Fair contest) emphasizes how much 4-H members know about horse conformation as they judge four or more classes of horses along with the opportunity to give oral reasons. The champion of each division received a buckle.
Elementary Division — Lola Bunz, Walton (Champion); Shea Frink, Lincoln (Reserve Champion); Amelia Proffitt, Lincoln (3rd); Elizabeth Funk, Waverly (4th); Paisley McMillan, Hickman (5th); Lily Wooledge, Hickman (6th); Max Roberts, Lincoln (7th); Turner Wilkie, Malcolm (8th).
Junior Division — Paris Flores, Greenwood (Champion); Michalea Bunz, Walton (Reserve Champion); Skylar Frisbie, Ashland (3rd); Kali Maytum, Raymond (4th); Olympia Gegg, Lincoln (5th); Caraline Higgins, Crete (6th); Morgan Roof, Lincoln (7th); Ella Wieczorek, Hickman (8th); Liz Boshart, Malcolm (9th); Natalie Plautz, Malcolm (10th).
Senior Division — Sidney Froistad, Lincoln (Champion); Ellie Bunz, Walton (Reserve Champion); Judson Tietjen, Waverly (3rd); Julia Soukup, Denton (4th); Samantha Fox, Lincoln (5th).
HORSEMANSHIP ADVANCEMENT LEVELS
The Nebraska 4-H Horse Project advancement levels are designed to serve as guides for instruction and evaluation of each member’s progress. The correct handling of horses is emphasized from the beginning level to the most advanced level.
Level I Ground/In-Hand — Savannah Hill, Lincoln.
Level I Walk/Trot — Layton Brauckmuller, Greenwood; Mya Keller, Lincoln; Morgan Roof, Lincoln; Lily Wooledge, Hickman.
Level I — Liliana Abele, Lincoln; Hope Baumert, Malcolm; Lola Bunz, Walton; Afton Byelick, Lincoln; Paris Flores, Greenwood; Olympia Gegg, Lincoln; Addison Gropp, Lincoln; Ella Guerra, Lincoln; Cayleigh Harre, Lincoln; Cora Hoeft, Lincoln; Zoey Jamison, Lincoln; Maria LaPlante, Greenwood; Paisley McMillan, Hickman; Kendra Miller, Lincoln; MaKenna Morgan, Firth; Drake Plautz, Malcolm; Morgan Richert, Lincoln; Ava Smith, Lincoln; Bridget Smith, Clatonia; Mercy Thies, Hickman; Ella Wieczorek, Hickman; Turner Wilkie, Malcolm; Mackenzie Wilkinson, Lincoln.
Level II — Scarlett Battles, Malcolm; Madison Blair, Lincoln; Michalea Bunz, Walton; Paris Flores, Greenwood; Shea Frink, Lincoln; Elizabeth Funk, Waverly; Addison Gropp, Lincoln; Isabella Grosskopf, Malcolm; Carson Jurgens, Hickman; Katie Marsh, Clatonia; Tanner McInteer, Lincoln; Kendra Miller, Lincoln; Todd Munk, Hickman; Natalie Plautz, Lincoln; Morgan Richert, Lincoln; Sidney Schlesiger, Hickman; Mercy Thies, Hickman.
Level III In-Hand — Sarina Kyhn, Martell.
Level III — Ellie Bunz, Walton; Skylar Frisbie, Ashland; Chase McInteer, Lincoln.
INCENTIVE AWARDS
You have free articles remaining.
4-H’ers logged the hours they spent working with or learning about horses. The more hours invested, the more valuable the reward. The Horse Incentive Awards are sponsored by the Lancaster County 4-H Horse Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) Committee.
Bronze (minimum of 100 hours or points) — Savannah Hill, Lincoln; Todd Munk, Hickman; Amelia Proffitt, Lincoln; Max Roberts, Lincoln; Ava Smith, Lincoln.
Silver (minimum of 225 hours or points) — Vyvian Alstrom, Lincoln; Scarlett Battles, Malcolm; Lillie Beach, Malcolm; Madison Blair, Lincoln; Liz Boshart, Malcolm; Lola Bunz, Walton; Shea Frink, Lincoln; Elizabeth Funk, Walton; Ella Guerra, Lincoln; Bailey Hampton, Lincoln; Lyra Krutak, Lincoln; Paisley McMillan, Hickman; Katie Nepper, Lincoln; Drake Plautz, Malcolm; Natalie Plautz, Malcolm; Ally Quinn, Lincoln; Taylor Root, Walton; Josie Soukup, Denton; Ella Wieczorek, Hickman; Mackenzie Wilkinson, Lincoln; Lily Wooledge, Hickman.
Gold (minimum of 390 hours or points; and completed horse record book) — Ellie Bunz, Walton; Michalea Bunz, Walton; Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln; Samantha Fox, Lincoln; Skylar Frisbie, Ashland; Addison Gropp, Lincoln; Isabella Grosskopf, Malcolm; Madi Hall, Lincoln; Caraline Higgins, Crete; Madelanie Polk, Lincoln; Morgan Roof, Lincoln; Sidney Schlesiger, Hickman; Shyann Severson, Lincoln; Julia Soukup, Denton; Mercy Thies, Hickman; Avery Tonniges, Waverly; Bethany Wachter, Lincoln; Ava Wharton, Lincoln; Timothy White, Lincoln; Cadi Wilbeck, Lincoln.
TOP AWARDS
Bluestem All-Around Miniature Horse Award for high point 4-H miniature horse at the Lancaster County Super Fair, sponsored by the Bluestem Miniature Horse Club — Shyann Severson, Lincoln (horse “Doc”).
Nebraska Dressage Association High Score Dressage Rider Awards for high score riders in the 4-H Dressage Show in both traditional dressage and western dressage classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair, sponsored by Nebraska Dressage Association — high score traditional dressage riders – Sidney Froistad, Lincoln (champion) and Anne Cashmere, Lincoln (reserve champion); and high score western riders – Madi Brandt, Waverly (champion) and Ally Quinn, Lincoln (reserve champion).
Dr. Kelly Stich Top NRHA Reining Awards sponsored by Dr. Kelly Stich – Elementary — Tanner McInteer, Lincoln; Junior — Clara Bradbury, Lincoln; Senior — Aubrey Hayes, Lincoln.
Dick and Cookie Confer Top Trail Award for all-around champion of the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Trail obstacle class — Tanner McInteer, Lincoln.
Franklyn Manning All-Around Barrels Award for fastest time in the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H Barrel Racing competition — Clara Bradbury, Lincoln.
All-Around Cowboy/Cowgirl Award — Two age divisions qualified for the All-Around Cowboy/Cowgirl at the Lancaster County Super Fair to receive a buckle. Elementary — Addison Gropp, Lincoln; Junior — Natalie Plautz, Malcolm.
All-Around Ranch Horse Awards — Age division awards for All-Around Ranch Horse at the Lancaster County Super Fair are sponsored by Olive Creek Acres Performance Horses – Brian and Shannon Vogler. Senior — Rayley Burnside, Firth (horse “High Society Dun It”).
Lowell Boomer High Point Jumping Award for the all-around champion in the 4-H jumping classes at the Lancaster County Super Fair, sponsored by Hunter’s Pride 4-H Club — Shea Frink, Lincoln.
Wilhelmina Wittstruck Memorial All-Around Champion Award for Lancaster County Super Fair all-around 4-H champion individual, sponsored by Joan and the late Dwayne Wittstruck — Lillie Beach, Malcolm.