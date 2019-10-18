See additional events in "Party Planner" and "Upcoming Performing Arts Events" on this website.
Nov. 6
• The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is partnering with St. Elizabeth to host a Medicare Part D Enrollment event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the St. Elizabeth Rose and Franciscan rooms, 555 S. 70th St. At this event, people with Medicare can meet one-on-one with a SHIIP-certified counselor and evaluate prescription drug plan options for the coming year. Appointments are required by contacting Nebraska SHIIP at 402-471-2841 or 1-800-234-7119.
Nov. 19
• Lincoln Public Schools’ Learning Lunch program, “Meeting the Needs of All Students: Supporting Students Who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing,” will be presented by Alisha Bollinger, LPS Special Education supervisor, noon, LPS District Office board room, 5905 O St. Bring your lunch; LPS provides dessert. More details: 402-436-1478.
Dec. 5-6
• The 47th annual Holiday of Trees event will display more than 20 trees decorated by community members and organizations at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Includes live performances by local musicians, Santa Claus from 5-7 p.m. each day, Mrs. Santa throughout the day, homemade food, a café and a raffle. Proceeds benefit the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) music outreach program. Admission $1/person at the door. Details: Janet Domeier, Domeier@inebraska.com or 402-429-9286.