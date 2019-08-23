See additional events in Party Planner on page 14.
Artists: register by Sept. 15
• Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St., will host an Art Festival Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Whether you are a seasoned artist or have never displayed your work, you are welcome to participate. Contact Pastor Melissa or Gina at 402-466-0696 or nucc@inebraska.com for more details and to register by Sept. 15. The show will be open to the public with no admission fee.
Sept. 18
• Inspire Awards, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Pinnacle Bank Arena. This fifth annual event celebrates women who have excelled, not only in their professional lives, but as leaders and role models. The ceremony includes lunch, keynote speaker and the award presentations. More details/tickets: journalstar.com/inspire.
Sept. 19-22
• Lincoln City Libraries’ annual book sale, Lancaster Event Center, free to the public. Hours: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Pre-sale fundraiser supporting the libraries Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets: foundationforlcl.org.
Sept. 21-22
• The 19th annual Lincoln Arts Festival will move from SouthPointe to downtown Lincoln. Planners say the move will allow adding more artists, music, performers and interactive art activities. Artists and art activities will fill four blocks of downtown Lincoln: on P Street between 13th Street and Centennial Mall; on 14th Street between P and Q streets; and on 13th Street between P and Q streets and Tower Square. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22. More details: artscene.org/events/lincoln-arts-festival.
Sept. 22
• The Asian Community and Cultural Center invites everyone to the Harvest Moon Festival, 4-8 p.m. at the Antelope Park bandshell. Includes various cuisines, cultural activities, art performances, traditional games, live music and health screenings. More details: lincolnasiancenter.org.