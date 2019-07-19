See additional events in "Party planner" and "Upcoming performing arts events" on this website.
July 25
• Kick off Lincoln Restaurant Week with the First Bite event from 6-8 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Taste one-bite dishes from 20 local restaurants. Includes interactive chef demos and cocktails. Live jazz by Darryl White. Details/tickets: https://tinyurl.com/lincoln-restaurants.
Aug. 3
• The 10th annual Lincoln Survivor and Thriver Luncheon will begin at 11 a.m. at Lincoln Country Club, 3200 S. 24th St. This free event is for breast cancer survivors and thrivers. Guest tickets are $15. RSVP/purchase tickets by July 30 at angela.phillips@komengreatplains.org or 402-502-2979, ext. 1202.
Aug. 10
• Bring your furry friends to Paws on the Prairie, 9:30-11:30 a.m., at Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center, 11700 SW 100th St., Denton, Nebraska. The Audubon Center is partnering with the Capital Humane Society for this event. Bring your dog or cat (on leash) and enjoy a walk on the prairie, fun and informal presentations on pet and wildlife safety, and pets available for adoption. Dress your furry baby in a nature-themed costume for the Pet Parade for a chance to win prizes. Free admission; no reservations needed. Details: springcreek.audubon.org/events/paws-prairie or 402-797-2301.