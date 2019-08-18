I am not Mr. Tech. Not by a long shot. My smartphone makes me feel pretty dumb most days.
But I do love golf, so I wanted to give GolfStatus a try this summer. You might have heard of the Lincoln-based company, but for those of us wanting to learn more, here is Director of Marketing Katie Casillas to sum it up nicely:
“GolfStatus is definitely a mobile app for golfers to track their everyday rounds and find tournaments to play,” she said.“ But it’s also a full-service golf event management platform that connects nonprofits to golf.”
Some of the key features for golfers include:
• GPS to the front, back and center of every green, available for every golf course in the country.
• Users can live-score their rounds with friends and groups.
• There’s also round-tracking on a basic level and through a more robust round-tracking feature called Advanced Stats.
“It’s essentially an all-in-one app for golfers of any skill level that includes all the features players need on the course,” Casillas said. “It’s intentionally designed to be sleek, simple and easy to use, so it adds to the golf experience without taking away from it.”
I tried it, and I liked it. Very handy on the course. Didn’t drain my battery. Gave me accurate distances to the pin. Just be sure to tell your partner what it is, so they don’t think you are playing word games on your phone for two hours.
And the best thing? It’s free, so you don’t need to spend $200 on a rangefinder. There are also rewards for those who use GolfStatus and many advanced features to help you keep stats and track your progress.
“Golfers can get a true read on their strengths, weaknesses and overall performance,” Casillas said.
Lincoln City Golf Business Coordinator Wade Foreman is a fan.
“GolfStatus has been a wonderful partner for the city courses,” Foreman said. “GolfStatus allows golfers to track their rounds on the app and earn some rewards along the way while having fun playing golf with buddies. The GolfStatus tournament software has really enhanced events that are run at the courses with lots of easy scoring and imputing functions.”
Events, particularly for nonprofits, are a big part of the GolfStatus mission.
“What we’re most passionate about is helping folks run better, more successful golf events,” Casillas said. “We focus specifically on nonprofits, helping them plan, organize and execute professional-caliber golf fundraisers.
“We’re honored to partner with Dormie Network (www.dormienetwork.com), which has a strong reputation for supporting nonprofits in a number of ways,” Casillas continued. “Dormie Network primarily supports our charity clients through its generous donation program. Nonprofits typically include these donated experiences and offers from Dormie Network in the auctions they run in conjunction with golf fundraiser outings—so their generosity really sets these organizations up for a successful event right off the bat.”
FYI, ArborLinks in Nebraska City is part of the Dormie Network. There is more information at www.DormieNetwork.com.
As for GolfStatus, the place to go is www.GolfStatus.org. And maybe not the best term to use for a golfer, but I am hooked. I also love that the company calls Lincoln home. Give it a try. Mulligans allowed.