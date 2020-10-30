Lincoln resident debuts ‘zombifying’ website in time for Halloween

In a way, Josh Brown Kramer did the monster mash.

Just in time for Halloween, the applied mathematician at Lincoln-based Ocuvera set up a website that allows people to upload an image of themselves and zombify it for free.

Makemeazombie.com uses StyleGAN2, a set of machine-learning frameworks that allows computers to analyze photos and recreate the facial features of humans. Brown Kramer was able to set up his own program to take a photo of a human and turn it into a zombie with eerie similarities.

For the site, Brown Kramer hand-filtered more than 300 images of zombie makeup and masks from Pinterest and Google, curating the data so images put through the program would come out crisp and quite zombie-like.

“I think my favorite (picture) is the one my wife did," he said Thursday. "She put Betty White through, which kills me.”

Although the system isn’t programmed for canines, he still sees a lot of furry pets being zombified as well.

Although spooky in nature, the California-born mathematician wasn’t working on the software with Halloween in mind. It just kind of worked out that way.