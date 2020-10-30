 Skip to main content
Lincoln resident debuts ‘zombifying’ website in time for Halloween
Lincoln resident debuts 'zombifying' website in time for Halloween

In a way, Josh Brown Kramer did the monster mash.

Just in time for Halloween, the applied mathematician at Lincoln-based Ocuvera set up a website that allows people to upload an image of themselves and zombify it for free.

Makemeazombie.com uses StyleGAN2, a set of machine-learning frameworks that allows computers to analyze photos and recreate the facial features of humans. Brown Kramer was able to set up his own program to take a photo of a human and turn it into a zombie with eerie similarities.

For the site, Brown Kramer hand-filtered more than 300 images of zombie makeup and masks from Pinterest and Google, curating the data so images put through the program would come out crisp and quite zombie-like.

“I think my favorite (picture) is the one my wife did," he said Thursday. "She put Betty White through, which kills me.”

Although the system isn’t programmed for canines, he still sees a lot of furry pets being zombified as well.

Although spooky in nature, the California-born mathematician wasn’t working on the software with Halloween in mind. It just kind of worked out that way.

“I was working on it with a buddy last year and felt the push to get it out about two months ago,” he said.

Part of his motivation comes from showing other professionals in the computer-science industry that he's capable of studying and producing something that uses “hard-core machine learning.”

It’s almost like a calling card to other mathematicians and computer scientists, he said.

“But I also think it’s just super cool to create something that people like and want to use,” he said.

Since debuting the project, the site has seen a lot of activity from Twitter users, with more than 100,000 interacting with the site.

“I also just love Halloween,” he said.

As such, this isn’t the first time he’s used computer science and math to create something spooky. In 2017, Brown Kramer decked out his house for Halloween with an ode to the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

With decor that looked like the living room of one of the main characters and Christmas lights strung to a false wall with painted letters, Brown Kramer connected the lights with an app, Twilio, that allowed trick-or-treaters and passersby to text a message through the app and see the lights reflect that message.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, Brown Kramer is opting for safety this year.

“I thought about, like, a candy launcher or an Alexa-controlled mechanism to drop candy without having contact, but it’s probably a bad idea to draw a crowd,” he said.

So he’ll wait until next year. He’s not sure if he’ll go all-out — he wants to have a good idea first.

“I don’t want it to seem like I’m trying to one-up myself and then mess up the execution," he said. "I don’t want to be the guy who makes people look like zombies and then doesn’t follow through.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com

