"I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!" Lincoln native and model Ashley Graham screamed excitedly when asked her baby's sex on the "Ellen" show this week.
Graham's first child is due in January.
When Ellen DeGeneres asked her how she was feeling, Graham said (drawing the words out) "preg-nant."
Graham said there's no time for naps in her schedule, so she's been doing quick workouts to get her energy back up when she's tired.
Regarding "pregnancy brain," Graham said she had forgotten her phone number, given the wrong one out at a photo shoot, and photos were texted to the wrong place as a result.
