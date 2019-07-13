Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to the Lincoln History Lunch Series at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St. The presentations are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and highlight Lincoln’s history and evolution. The schedule is as follows:
• Wednesday, July 17 – “Lost Restaurants of Lincoln” with Jeff Korbelik. Lincoln has a history rich with delicious food and unique stories. Longtime restaurant reviewer Korbelik remembers Lincoln’s most memorable eateries and shares his stories.
• Wednesday, Aug. 21 – “Historical Movie Theaters” with Ed Zimmer and Jim McKee. Don’t miss this visual tour of Lincoln’s many historic theaters by two of Lincoln’s favorite historians.
• Wednesday, Sept. 18 – “John Johnson” with Ed Zimmer. Johnson was a Lincoln native, Lincoln High School graduate and University of Nebraska football player. He also was a talented photographer who provides a unique view of early 20th century Lincoln, especially of Lincoln’s African-American community.
A sack lunch is available for $4 for attendees age 60 and over, and $8 for those under 60. Meal reservations must be made on the Monday prior to the program by calling 402-441-7158.
The Lincoln History Lunch Series is co-sponsored by Aging Partners and Lincoln City Libraries. For more information on Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.