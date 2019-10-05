Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Sept. 23-27:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
North/South:
1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
2. James Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
3. Tricia Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton
4. Jim Smith and Bruce Burns
5. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr
East/West:
1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
3. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway
4. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
Tuesday morning Stratified 0 - 750 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Linda Kruse and Jeanne Stokebrand
2/3 (tie) Dale Young and Charlotte Harper
2/3 (tie) Barb Hoffman and Linda Swanson
4. Sharon Tenopir and Barb Miriovsky
5. Carolyn Driewer and Robert Driewer
Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:
8 tables
Handicap:
North/South
1. Debra Gearon and Mary Bartels
2. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
3. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
4. Fred Choobineh and Bob Reid
East/West
1. Barb Miriovsky and Connie Barksdale
2. Deb Petersen and Virgil Stetz
3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Gary Hamilton
Scratch:
North/South
1. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
2. Fred Choobineh and Bob Reid
3. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
4. Debra Gearon and Mary Bartels
East/West
1. Barb Miriovsky and Connie Barksdale
2. Deb Petersen and Virgil Stetz
3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Gary Hamilton
Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael
2. Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
2/3 (tie) Walt Case and Gary Raymond
2/3 (tie) Jeanne Stokebrand and Linda Kruse
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
4 tables
1. Claire Burns and Donna McClain
2. Robert McLean and Dale Young
3. Betty Casper and Skyler Boots
4/5 (tie) Craig Horn and Mark Jones
4/5 (tie) John Reigle and Glenda Clare
Friday morning Individual NLM Pairs:
6 tables
North/South:
1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2/3 (tie) Mark Jones and Craig Horn
2/3 (tie) Linda Swanson and Claire Burns
East/West:
1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen
2. Judy Portesche and Anne Gerlach
3. Sue Brouse and Karen Kuhn
Schedule for Oct. 7-11:
Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: STaC Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: STaC Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: STaC Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.