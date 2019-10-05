{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for Sept. 23-27:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

7 tables

North/South:

1. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

2. James Skulstad and Virgil Stetz

3. Tricia Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton

4. Jim Smith and Bruce Burns

5. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr

East/West:

1. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels

2. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

3. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway

4. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins

Tuesday morning Stratified 0 - 750 Pairs:

4 tables

1. Linda Kruse and Jeanne Stokebrand

2/3 (tie) Dale Young and Charlotte Harper

2/3 (tie) Barb Hoffman and Linda Swanson

4. Sharon Tenopir and Barb Miriovsky

5. Carolyn Driewer and Robert Driewer

Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:

8 tables

Handicap:

North/South

1. Debra Gearon and Mary Bartels

2. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell

3. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns

4. Fred Choobineh and Bob Reid

East/West

1. Barb Miriovsky and Connie Barksdale

2. Deb Petersen and Virgil Stetz

3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Gary Hamilton

Scratch:

North/South

1. Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns

2. Fred Choobineh and Bob Reid

3. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell

4. Debra Gearon and Mary Bartels

East/West

1. Barb Miriovsky and Connie Barksdale

2. Deb Petersen and Virgil Stetz

3. Jean Riley-Schultz and Gary Hamilton

Wednesday evening Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. John Carmichael and Kathy Carmichael

2. Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn

2/3 (tie) Walt Case and Gary Raymond

2/3 (tie) Jeanne Stokebrand and Linda Kruse

Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:

4 tables

1. Claire Burns and Donna McClain

2. Robert McLean and Dale Young

3. Betty Casper and Skyler Boots

4/5 (tie) Craig Horn and Mark Jones

4/5 (tie) John Reigle and Glenda Clare

Friday morning Individual NLM Pairs:

6 tables

North/South:

1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

2/3 (tie) Mark Jones and Craig Horn

2/3 (tie) Linda Swanson and Claire Burns

East/West:

1. Carol Johnstone and Irene Thomassen

2. Judy Portesche and Anne Gerlach

3. Sue Brouse and Karen Kuhn

Schedule for Oct. 7-11:

Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: STaC Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday: STaC Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Thursday: STaC Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

