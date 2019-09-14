Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Sept. 2-5:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
8 tables
1. Norm Hostetler and Virgil Stetz
2. Walt Case and Jim Smith
3/4 (tie) Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
3/4 (tie) Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
5. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
6. Jack Conway and Anne Beaurivage
7. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
8. Pat Sim and Rose Frerichs
Tuesday morning 0-750 Stratified Pairs:
5 tables
1. Linda Pirie and Patty Scudder
2. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
3. Carol Johnstone and Harvey Hornig
4. Charlotte Harper and Dale Young
5. Tom Meyer and Jeanne Stokebrand
6. Jean Riley-Schultz and Glenda Clare
Wednesday evening Team Game:
6 tables
1. Kris Scheer, Connie Barksdale, Tricia Wittmaack, and Juanita Washburn
2. Bob Reid, Virgil Stetz, Gary Hamilton, and Bill Smith
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Bob Reid
2. Gary Raymond and Jim Smith
3. Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
4. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
5/6 (tie) Ardelle Roberts and Linda Pirie
5/6 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
Thursday evening Club Championship Non-Life Master Pairs:
3 tables
1. Barb Miriovsky and Sharon Tenopir
2. Dale Young and Tom Meyer
Schedule for Sept. 16-20:
Monday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: STaC Stratified 0-750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m. – NEW GAME!
Tuesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: STaC Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: STaC Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Club Championship NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.