Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Oct. 7-11:
Monday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
North/South:
1. Barbara Campbell and Mary Doyle
2. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
3. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
4. Steve Schroeder and Alex Currie
East/West:
1. Tricia Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton
2/3 (tie) Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
2/3 (tie) Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins
Tuesday morning STaC Stratified 0 - 750 Pairs:
5 tables
1. Judeth Hoppe and Elizabeth Wanamaker
2. Linda Kahler and Chris Lodes
3. Tom Meyer and Dale Young
4. Sherry Zehr and Patty Scudder
5. Bob Driewer and Carolyn Driewer
Wednesday evening STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1/2 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Jim Skulstad
1/2 (tie) Matt Campbell and Bruce Burns
3. Norm Newhouse and Jim Mallatt
4/5 (tie) Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
4/5 (tie) Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack
Thursday morning STaC Stratified Open Pairs:
8 tables
You have free articles remaining.
1. Bill Smith and Gary Hamilton
2. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
3. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
4. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
5/6 (tie) Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
5/6 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case
7. Craig Frerichs and Jeanne Stokebrand
8/9 (tie) Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
8/9 (tie) Bob Reid and Bruce Burns
Thursday evening STaC Non-Life Master Pairs:
4 tables
1. Robert McLean and Dale Young
2. Terry Centner and Craig Horn
3. Henry Schuman and Fred Choobineh
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
1. Tom Meyer and Terry Centner
2. Claire Burns and Linda Leffers
3/4/5 (tie) Mary Beth Hotovy and Stephen Grenier
3/4/5 (tie) Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
3/4/5 (tie) Marty Ager and Diane Sorensen
Schedule for Oct 21-25:
Monday: Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Club Appreciation ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.