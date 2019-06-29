{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for June 17-21:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

8 tables

North/South:

1. Trish Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton

2. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

3. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren

4. Marsha Neff and Livie Harrison

East/West:

1. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins

2. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

3. Gary Raymond and Walt Case

4. Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr

Tuesday evening Unit Tournament Team Game

3 tables

1. Virgil Stetz, Gary Hamilton, Jan Loftin and Bill Smith

Wednesday evening North American Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

2. Tom Meyer and Tom Martin

3. Carol Johnstone and Gary Hamilton

Thursday morning The Longest Day Stratified Open Pairs:

7 tables

1. Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz

2. Bob Reid and Jim Smith

3. Tom Martin and Bruce Burns

4. Juanita Washburn and Trish Wittmaack

5. Barbara Campbell and Mary Doyle

6. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder

Thursday evening The Longest Day Non-Life Master Pairs:

3 tables

1. Joan Maguire and Stephen Barber

2. Sharon Tenopir and Barb Miriovsky

3. Glenda Clare and Diane Crawford

Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:

6 tables

North/South:

1. Mary Beth Hotovy and Irene Thomassen

2. Glenda Clare and Tom Meyer

East/West:

1. Mark Jones and Mike Hans

2. Linda Leffers and Claire Burns

Schedule for July 1-5:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Club closed – Happy Independence Day!

Friday: Club closed

