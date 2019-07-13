{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for week of July 1-5:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

7 tables

North/South:

1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz

2. Bob Reid and Jim Skulstad

3. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

4. Ardell Roberts and Jim Smith

East/West:

1. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale

2. Walt Case and Trish Wittmaack

3. Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell

4. Trish Christie and Pat Vanderford

Schedule for July 15-19:

Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

