Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for week of July 1-5:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
North/South:
1. Bruce Burns and Virgil Stetz
2. Bob Reid and Jim Skulstad
3. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
4. Ardell Roberts and Jim Smith
East/West:
1. Juanita Washburn and Connie Barksdale
2. Walt Case and Trish Wittmaack
3. Mary Doyle and Barbara Campbell
4. Trish Christie and Pat Vanderford
Schedule for July 15-19:
Monday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.