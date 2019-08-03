{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for July 22-26:

Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:

6 tables

1/2 (tie) Pat Vanderford and Rose Frerichs

1/2 (tie) Bill Woito and Barb Woito

3. Trish Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton

4/5 (tie) Patty Scudder and Linda Herman

4/5 (tie) Gary Raymond and Jim Smith

Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:

6 tables

Handicap:

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Craig Frerichs

2. Linda Kruse and Gary Hamilton

3. Deb Petersen and Bill Smith

4. Mark Jones and Bill Woito

5. Liz Wanamaker and Marilyn Hoskins

Scratch:

1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Craig Frerichs

2. Linda Kruse and Gary Hamilton

3. Mark Jones and Bill Woito

4/5 (tie) Deb Petersen and Bill Smith

4/5 (tie) Liz Wanamaker and Marilyn Hoskins

Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Juanita Washburn and Trish Wittmaack

2. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad

3. Dale Young and Tom Meyer

4. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

Thursday evening North American Non-Life Master Pairs:

4 tables

1. Tom Meyer and Jeanne Stokebrand

2/3 (tie) David Barber and John Reigle

2/3 (tie) Claire Burns and Donna McClain

Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

2. Linda Swanson and Jeanne Tunnison

3. Mary Jo Lahners and Jackie Curtis

Schedule for Aug. 5-11:

Club Closed for the Nebraska Regional Bridge Tournament: www.omahabridge.org/regional.html

Schedule for Aug. 12-16:

Monday: North American Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Unit Tournament Handicap Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

