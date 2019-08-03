Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for July 22-26:
Monday morning Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1/2 (tie) Pat Vanderford and Rose Frerichs
1/2 (tie) Bill Woito and Barb Woito
3. Trish Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton
4/5 (tie) Patty Scudder and Linda Herman
4/5 (tie) Gary Raymond and Jim Smith
Tuesday evening ProAm Handicap Pairs:
6 tables
Handicap:
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Craig Frerichs
2. Linda Kruse and Gary Hamilton
3. Deb Petersen and Bill Smith
4. Mark Jones and Bill Woito
5. Liz Wanamaker and Marilyn Hoskins
Scratch:
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Craig Frerichs
2. Linda Kruse and Gary Hamilton
3. Mark Jones and Bill Woito
4/5 (tie) Deb Petersen and Bill Smith
4/5 (tie) Liz Wanamaker and Marilyn Hoskins
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Trish Wittmaack
2. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
3. Dale Young and Tom Meyer
4. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
Thursday evening North American Non-Life Master Pairs:
4 tables
1. Tom Meyer and Jeanne Stokebrand
2/3 (tie) David Barber and John Reigle
2/3 (tie) Claire Burns and Donna McClain
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2. Linda Swanson and Jeanne Tunnison
3. Mary Jo Lahners and Jackie Curtis
Schedule for Aug. 5-11:
Club Closed for the Nebraska Regional Bridge Tournament: www.omahabridge.org/regional.html
Schedule for Aug. 12-16:
Monday: North American Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Unit Tournament Handicap Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.