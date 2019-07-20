Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for July 8-12
Monday morning ACBL-Wide Instant Matchpoint Stratified Open Pairs:
9 tables
North/South:
1. Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
2. Gary Hamilton and Trish Wittmaack
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4. Connie Barksdale and Juanita Washburn
5. Kris Scheer and Marilyn Hoskins
6. Jim Smith and Tom Martin
East/West:
1. Bob Reid and Bruce Burns
2. Rose Frerichs and Craig Frerichs
3. Jack Conway and Anne Beaurivage
4. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
5. Alex Currie and Steven Schroeder
Wednesday evening Team Game:
7 tables
1. Anne Beaurivage, Jim Skulstad, Walt Case, and Bruce Burns
2. Bill Smith, Gary Hamilton, Bob Reid, and Virgil Stetz
3. Dan Augustyn, Matt Campbell, Kathy Carmichael, and John Carmichael
4. Marilyn Hoskins, Barbara Campbell, Rose Frerichs, and Bob McLean
Thursday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Juanita Washburn and Trish Wittmaack
2. Pat Sim and Barb Woito
3. Bruce Burns and Jim Skulstad
4/5 (tie) Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
4/5 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Bill Smith
6. Jeanne Stokebrand and Livie Harrison
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
3 tables
1. Dale Young and Bob McLean
2. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
3. Donna McClain and Claire Burns
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
5 tables
North/South:
1. Deb Petersen and Mary Beth Hotovy
2. Mary Jo Lahners and Jackie Curtis
East/West:
1. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone
2/3 (tie) Craig Horn and Tom Meyer
2/3 (tie) Veronica Penn and Jean Riley-Schultz
Schedule for July 22-26:
Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: North American Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.