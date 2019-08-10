Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for July 29-Aug. 2:
Monday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:
8 tables
North/South:
1. Trish Wittmaack and Gary Hamilton
2. Marsha Neff and Livie Harrison
3. Bill Woito and Barb Woito
East/West:
1. Alec Currie and Steve Schroeder
2. Rose Frerichs and Craig Frerichs
3. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
Tuesday evening Handicap Pairs:
3 tables
Handicap:
1. Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
2. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
Scratch:
1. Kris Scheer and Bob Reid
2/3 (tie) Mary Schroeder and Steve Schroeder
2/3 (tie) Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
Wednesday evening North American Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
2. Carol Johnstone and Gary Hamilton
3. Marilyn Hoskins and Jan Loftin
4. Jim Mallatt and Norm Newhouse
Thursday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Walt Case and Virgil Stetz
2. Jim Skulstad and Brue Burns
3. Juanita Washburn and Trish Wittmaack
4. Jan Loftin and Bill Smith
5. Steve Schroeder and Mary Schroeder
6. Barb Woito and Pat Sim
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
5 tables
1. John Reigle and David Barber
2. Jack Olig and John Wick
3. Craig Horn and Dale Young
4. Sharon Tenopir and Barb Miriovsky
5. Wendy Horacek and Barb Hoffman
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
5 tables
1. Kris Reckewey and Craig Horn
2. Jean Riley-Schultz and Deb Petersen
3. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
4. Diane Sorenson and Marty Ager
Schedule for Aug. 12-16:
Monday: North American Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Unit Tournament Handicap Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Schedule for Aug. 19-23:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Team Game, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.