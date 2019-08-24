{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

Results for Aug. 12-16:

Monday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:

5 tables

1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

2. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack

3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster

4. Bruce Burns and Jim Skulstad

Wednesday evening Team Game:

3 tables

1. Jim Skulstad, Bruce Burns, Walt Case, and Gary Raymond

Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

6 tables

1. Ardelle Roberts and Dale Young

2. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway

3. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller

4. Juanita Washburn and Trish Wittmaack

5. Janice Sammett-Brown and Jim Smith

Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:

4 tables

1. Joan Maguire and Jen Davidson

2. Dan Otto and Diane Crawford

3. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:

6 tables

North/South:

1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

2. Mike Hans and Mark Jones

3. Marty Ager and Diane Sorenson

East/West:

1. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone

2. Linda Swanson and Jeanne Tunnison

3. Mary Beth Hotovy and Veronica Penn

Schedule for Aug. 26-30:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Thursday: North American Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.

