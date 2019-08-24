Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Aug. 12-16:
Monday morning North American Stratified Open Pairs:
5 tables
1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
2. Gary Hamilton and Tricia Wittmaack
3. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
4. Bruce Burns and Jim Skulstad
Wednesday evening Team Game:
3 tables
1. Jim Skulstad, Bruce Burns, Walt Case, and Gary Raymond
Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
6 tables
1. Ardelle Roberts and Dale Young
2. Anne Beaurivage and Jack Conway
3. Chuck Hoster and Mary Pat Miller
4. Juanita Washburn and Trish Wittmaack
5. Janice Sammett-Brown and Jim Smith
Thursday evening Non-Life Master Pairs:
4 tables
1. Joan Maguire and Jen Davidson
2. Dan Otto and Diane Crawford
3. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
Friday morning NLM Pairs Teaching Game:
6 tables
North/South:
1. Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
2. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
3. Marty Ager and Diane Sorenson
East/West:
1. Irene Thomassen and Carol Johnstone
2. Linda Swanson and Jeanne Tunnison
3. Mary Beth Hotovy and Veronica Penn
Schedule for Aug. 26-30:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Club Championship ProAm Handicap Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: North American Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: North American Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.