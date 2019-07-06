Lincoln Animal Ambassadors (LAA) extends thanks to all who helped make the 11th annual Wine and Howl a success in June. An estimated 350-400 attended this fundraising event at Deer Springs Winery. Close to $6,400 was raised to support LAA's spay/neuter and pet food bank.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., patrons enjoyed clear skies, live music and great food selections. Three bands took their turns entertaining the crowds: Hartford/Focht, KGB Trio and Skylark. Attendees were invited to bring their dogs. They also had the opportunity to visit with representatives from several rescue services, local animal welfare groups and pet-related companies.
Hy-Vee once again provided food options for the event this year. Choices included burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, fruits, sides and an assortment of beverages. Deer Springs provided a wide selection of wines and wine slushies.
Over 90 themed gift baskets were raffled off. Popular themes were dog care, cat care, cooking, baking and kid fun. This year, LAA also unveiled new event-specific t-shirts available for $15.
Twenty animal-related vendors attended the event. Many of them are long-time attenders. They return year after year, because they believe in LAA’s mission. Others were relatively new, but they enjoyed the event enough in previous years that they wanted to return. LAA’s fundraiser for them is a great way to meet lots of people. No matter how many years the vendors have been attending Wine & Howl, the majority noted that it’s a great way to get the name of their group out and to be part of Lincoln’s animal welfare community. The 20 vendors were promoted between bands by emcee Karl Skinner.
LAA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all-volunteer organization funded entirely by donations and fundraisers. It addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County area by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based, low-cost spay/neuter program, a low-cost vaccination clinic and an income-based pet food bank.