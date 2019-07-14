More than 100 nonprofit and foundation representatives met informally on June 21 at The Mill on Innovation Campus to celebrate and honor Lincoln’s nonprofit community and the important role it plays in promoting and strengthening Lincoln.
This Summer Social was inspired by the fourth annual “Beverage to Enhance Equity in Relationships” (BEER), started by Vu Le, a national thought leader, blogger and co-author of “Unicorns Unite: How Nonprofits and Foundations Can Build EPIC Partnerships.” Typically hosted on the summer solstice, this day provides an opportunity for nonprofit and philanthropic professionals, board members and trustees to informally get together to make important connections that help strengthen relationships across the sector and in the community.
“The intent was to invite those from agencies that do not have many opportunities to network with foundation staff or their counterparts in the nonprofit sector,” said Tom Woods, president of Woods Charitable Fund. “This event was for all those who are doing critical work behind the scenes to allow them face time to meet and mingle with one another and foundation staff.”
“Collaboration is all about relationships, and building those relationships only betters our community,” said Rhonda Mattingly, executive director of Bridges to Hope. “It is always refreshing to get away from the hustle and bustle of work and get to know others on a more personal level. Writing grants can sometimes seem pretty intimidating. However, getting together for a social gathering such as this helps us, as nonprofits, realize that those in the foundations are just as concerned about helping those in need as the nonprofits are.”
This year’s event was hosted by the Cooper Foundation, Duncan Family Trust, Woods Charitable Fund, Kinder Porter Scott Family Foundation/WRK Family Foundation and in partnership with Cause Collective.