Visit the Lincoln Children's Museum, 1420 P St., July 26-28 and have your ticket price matched by Hy-Vee to support the museum.
Your kids can play in the new Hy-Vee exhibit, explore the museum and enjoy Hy-Vee cookies (while they last).
Also that weekend, present your Hy-Vee fuel saver card and save $5 on any new museum membership.
The museum's mission is to provide children opportunities to learn through the power of play. It is a private non-profit, 501 (c)(3), that receives no city, state or federal tax dollars. Through donations and partnerships, the museum can continue to provide learning opportunities that are fun for all.