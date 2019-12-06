Holiday open houses set for Dec. 8

State of Nebraska-owned historic properties are set to host holiday open houses Sunday, Dec. 8. All are free to the public.

The Ferguson House at 700 S. 16th St. and the Kennard House next door to the east will have their annual open houses from 1-5 p.m. Sunday. They are both decorated for the holidays, and treats and refreshments will be available at the Ferguson House. Free tours of both houses will be given. Parking will be available along 16th and H streets and on the Ferguson House parking lot between the Ferguson House and Kennard House.

The Nebraska State Capitol will host the 72nd annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Carol Sing sponsored by Pinewood Bowl in the second-floor rotunda at 2 p.m. Sunday. Prelude music will begin at 1:30 p.m. Charlie Brogan of KFOR will emcee the program, which will be broadcast on KFOR Radio at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Highlights of the one-hour ceremony at the Capitol will include performances by the Waverly Singers and Pinewood Bowl Singers. After a welcome and introduction by Pinewood Bowl President Chris Goforth, Gov. Pete Ricketts will deliver his 2019 Christmas holiday message.