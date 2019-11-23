{{featured_button_text}}
Madeleine Alexander

Madeleine Alexander, one of the soloists with the Star City Figure Skating Club, executes a spiral.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY ERIC FOWLER, ALL STAR SPORTS PHOTOGRAPHY

The public is invited to attend the Star City Figure Skating Club’s fourth annual Holiday Ice Show at the Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St., on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.

Skaters from the Breslow Learn-to-Skate program will show their skills performing in groups. Club skaters will entertain in sparkling costumes with duets, solos and small groups set to holiday-themed music.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

A 16-member adult synchronized skating team will also perform. Santa will be there handing out candy and posing for family and individual pictures.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $7 per person or at starcityfsc.org/forms. Children age 4 and under are admitted free.

Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments