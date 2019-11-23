The public is invited to attend the Star City Figure Skating Club’s fourth annual Holiday Ice Show at the Breslow Ice Hockey Center, 433 V St., on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m.
Skaters from the Breslow Learn-to-Skate program will show their skills performing in groups. Club skaters will entertain in sparkling costumes with duets, solos and small groups set to holiday-themed music.
A 16-member adult synchronized skating team will also perform. Santa will be there handing out candy and posing for family and individual pictures.
Tickets can be purchased at the door for $7 per person or at starcityfsc.org/forms. Children age 4 and under are admitted free.