Guests will dress in all white, dine on gourmet picnic fare and dance the night away at the fourth-annual Haymarket in White event at a new location this year -- on Canopy Street behind the Lincoln Station Building.
Cocktail hour begins at 6:30 p.m.; dinner at 7:30 p.m. An amazing picnic dinner will be offered by Rodizio Grill, desserts by Ivanna Cone and The Mill, plus one free drink ticket during happy hour. Libations will be provided by Tavern on the Square/The Other Room and Kinkaider Brewing-Lincoln.
More details/tickets: lincolnhaymarket.org/events/haymarket-in-white.