The 21st annual Ghosts of Lincoln bus tour offers 21 tour dates in October. Tickets will go on sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the OMT Divine Women's Resale store, 1725 Van Dorn St.
Scott Colborn, Ghosts of Lincoln bus tour organizer and storyteller, and his daughter, Melissa Colborn, 25, hostess tour, greeter and navigator, will offer free coffee, doughnut holes and bottled water starting at 8 a.m. that morning for folks in line.
Colborn promises family-friendly stories and some quirky aspects of Lincoln's history during the tours.
"My children began riding with me when they were 9 and 6 years old," Colborn says. He adds that he will point out the stark differences between the "real paranormal" and "Hollywood Horror" on each tour, as well as describe the various types of ghost stories and reports he has collected as a storyteller for the last 45-plus years.
Each tour night will feature at least 20 locations on the sit-down tour, and Colborn will tell 30 to 40 additional ghost stories during the evening. Riders begin boarding the bus at 6:45 p.m. and leave promptly at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted on the schedule. A half-way break is provided so people can leave the bus and use a bathroom or purchase food and beverages at a local restaurant. The tour concludes with the bus returning to the boarding location around 10:15 p.m.
Tickets are $26.75 including tax for a deluxe motor coach and $18.99 for the standard bus. The deluxe motor coach will operate 14 nights and two matinee tours and offers wheelchair accessibility Oct. 22 and 23 (specify wheelchair request when purchasing ticket). The standard bus is scheduled for five dates.
Those unable to attend the ticket launch Aug. 26 can purchase tickets by calling 402-423-2066 starting at 10 a.m. For more information including tour dates, go to ghostsoflincoln.com or contact Colborn at scottcolborn@inebraska.com or 402-770-8604.