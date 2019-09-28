A focus on contemporary issues and a fall symposium highlight Term 2 for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNL over the next two months.
Courses will include “Dark Money: Montana to Nebraska and Beyond,” to be preceded by a film titled “Dark Money.” Both the movie and the course are open to the public and do not require membership in OLLI.
The film sets the tone for the course and will be shown free of charge from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. “Dark Money” is a PBS documentary that examines one of the greatest present threats to American democracy: the influence of untraceable corporate money on our elections and elected officials.
The following three Monday evenings, the course titled “Dark Money: Montana to Nebraska and Beyond” examines dark money in Nebraska’s history of campaign finance laws and what is happening today. Each session will provide an opportunity for participants to share ideas and concerns.
Speakers/instructors for the course will be Jack Gould, issues/policy chair, Common Cause Nebraska; and Kate High, treasurer of Women Voters of Nebraska.
Both the movie and the course are sponsored by OLLI, the League of Women Voters of Nebraska and Common Cause Nebraska. Registration is required for either or both events.
Nebraska taxes
Following the contemporary issues theme, “Nebraska Taxes: Who Wins and Who Loses?” will feature six 90-minute afternoon sessions beginning Oct. 21. Bill Lock will lead OLLI members through a history of Nebraska taxes and a look at how Nebraska’s tax structure and public service funding compares to that of other states. Lock was a longtime research analyst for the Nebraska Legislature who also served in then-Gov. Mike Johanns’ budget office and in the Nebraska Revenue Department Property Assessment Division.
OLLI Movies that Matter
The OLLI Movies that Matter series uses documentary films to educate, inform and create community dialogue. A moderator will introduce each film and facilitate discussion with local experts. Free to the public, each movie shows from 7 to 9 p.m. Registration is required, but OLLI membership is not required.
Movies coming soon:
“White Right: Meeting the Enemy,” Thursday, Oct. 10. In this Emmy-winning documentary, acclaimed Muslim filmmaker Deeyah Khan travels to the U.S. from the U.K. to meet U.S. neo-Nazis and white nationalists face to face. Attending the now-infamous “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, she seeks to understand the personal and political motivations behind the resurgence of far-right extremism in America.
Panelists: Brian Jackson, assistant chief of police, Lincoln Police Department; and Scott Kurz, director of communications, Anti-Defamation League, Plains States Region.
“Out of Many, One: The Immigrant’s Story” and “Take 5: American Haze,” Thursday, Nov. 14.
“Out of Many, One” is a profile of the Citizenship Project, the New York Historical Society’s free program that helps green-card holders prepare for the USCIS Naturalization Exam, which tests knowledge of U.S. history and civics.
“American Haze” looks at immigration through the lens of comedian and filmmaker Kiran Deol's own family's story. Viewers will see the glories and gritty realities of the immigrant experience.
The panelist will be Max Graves, executive director, Center for Legal Immigration Assistance, Lincoln.
Fall Symposium
OLLI’s 2019 fall symposium is “Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Women’s Rights Here and Abroad,” on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 11. The $20 fee includes lunch. Registration is required; membership in OLLI is not required.
Open to the public and sponsored by OLLI, Global Perspectives: The Winter Lecture Series, and the League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County, the program features scholars from the University of Nebraska and other institutions, as well as Nebraska women in elected office.
Keynote speaker will be Rhoda Howard-Hassmann, professor emeritus, Wilfrid Laurier University, Waterloo, Ontario. Two additional speakers are Leslie Working, adjunct instructor, History, Union College, Lincoln; and Katrina Jagodinsk, the Susan J. Rosowski Associate Professor of History, UNL.
Panelists include: State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, representing the 39th Nebraska legislative district since 2016; State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, representing Nebraska’s 28th legislative district since 2014; DiAnna Schimek, whose public service included representing the 27th Nebraska legislative district from 1988-2008; and State Sen. Anna Wishart, representing the 27th Nebraska legislative district since 2017.
To learn more, or to register for these courses and events, contact the OLLI office at (402) 472-6265 or go online to https://olli.unl.edu/