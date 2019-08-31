The Lincoln Children's Museum (LCM) is offering child care for a Parents' Night Out from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.
Children ages 3-12 will enjoy playing in the otherwise closed museum for the first hour, followed by dinner time and special activities led by LCM's education staff. The night will end with a movie and snacks. Dinner should be packed or delivered (a great perk of being downtown!) by caregivers.
LCM offers camp programs and is expanding childcare options to better serve families in Lincoln.
The cost is $20 per child for non-members and $15 per child for members. Registration must be done in advance at LincolnChildrensMuseum.org or 402-477-4000.