Cherielynn (Cheri) Westrich from the TV show "Overhaulin" will be the celebrity guest at the 22nd annual Rebels Auto Club Car Show from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Pioneers Park. Westrich will be available for photos and to sign autographs.
Westrich was born in Missouri and grew up in a small town outside of St. Louis. She has made a career out of building and restoring classic cars and is one of the most well-known female car builders in the world.
For the better part of 10 years, Westrich worked as a member of Chip Foose’s "A" Team on "Overhaulin," the American automotive reality television series filmed in California.
FWestrich moved to Ottumwa, Iowa, five years ago. Since then, she has been working as a correspondent for "Rev’n TV," an all-automotive channel where she hosts a news program and reports on car shows around the world. Most recently, she started a small business in Ottumwa called MalWood USA where she manufactures hydraulic clutch equipment.
Westrich also recently announced that she was seeking election to the Iowa House of Representatives in District 81.
During her time in California, Westrich also played bass, keyboard and sang vocals in several bands. Madonna signed her band, "The Rentals," to a deal with Maverick Records. Their videos were in the top spots on MTV, and Westrich has guest-hosted as a VJ for MTV. She lived in several states from California to New York and has traveled to nearly every state and over 20 countries.
Admission to the car show is free. To enter a vehicle in the show, visit RebelsAutoClub.com.