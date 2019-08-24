The Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club will offer a new game every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. beginning Sep. 3.
This will be a Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs game; anyone with fewer than 750 masterpoints is eligible to play. There will be a short tutorial at 11 a.m. for anyone interested in learning more about the differences between duplicate bridge and party or rubber bridge. The game is expected to end about 2:30 p.m.
Players are welcome to bring lunch; there is a refrigerator and a microwave at the club.
All bridge players who meet the masterpoint criterion are invited to try this new game. If you need help finding a partner or help in registering for the game (encouraged, but not required), call or text Mary Bartels at 402-429-5711 or email her at mbartels@allophone.com.