This third and final Brews at the Zoo event of the summer for adults age 21 and over will take place from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
The event includes live music by AM/FM and craft beers from Empyrean, Zipline, Lucky Bucket and other area breweries. Beer brats, burgers and pizza will be available to purchase.
Tickets include zoo admission to see all of the animals, live music and three drinks. Tickets/more details: Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.