Brews at the Zoo raises $25K for animal care

Allie the giraffe stretches her tongue to taste a piece of lettuce (or is she reaching for a beer?) before eating it from the hand of Sally Butler. Over 750 guests sampled from 20 local beers, wines and cider while walking through the Lincoln Children’s Zoo’s $20 million expansion Saturday, June 22, at the first of three Brews at the Zoo fundraisers planned for this summer. The expansion includes high-tech homes for 250-pound Sumatran tigers, towering giraffes, critically endangered spider monkeys and other new features. “Next year, we’ll have cheetahs and anteaters,” John Chapo, zoo president and CEO, promised the crowd from the stage at the sold-out Brews at the Zoo event, which raised $25,000. “We thank the Lincoln community for all of their support, and for making Brews at the Zoo a great fundraising event, which empowers us to provide the highest quality of animal care and an awesome place for children to learn firsthand.” Brats, burgers, pizza and live entertainment by Loose Affiliation were also part of the evening. Tickets to two more Brews at the Zoo events -- on July 13 and Aug. 10 -- can be purchased at lincolnzoo.org. A $10 off coupon is available at Valentino’s and U-Stop locations. Watch for more details and photos in a future L Magazine.

 PHOTO BY JOHN SCHWANINGER
