This summer's second Brews at the Zoo fundraising event for adults age 21 and over will offer tasty local craft beers, live music and, of course, the animals from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St.
See the zoo's $20 million expansion while listening to live music by Flannel Channel and choosing from 20 local craft beers, wines and ciders. Beer brats and burgers will be available to purchase.
Tickets include zoo admission, live music and three drinks. If you can't make it to the July 13 Brews at the Zoo, another one is coming up Aug. 10. More details/tickets: Lincolnzoo.org or 402-475-6741.