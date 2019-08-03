Welcome back to all of Lincoln’s league bowlers. It's time to put away the golf clubs and revive your bowling equipment.
The scores needed to make the Neighborhood Extra are 270+, 725+ for men; 225+, 580+ for women; 230+, 625+ for senior men; 190+, 510+ for senior women; 225+, 600+ for youth boys; and 200+, 550+ for youth girls.
Following is a little cleanup work from the summer, including winners from major tournaments in the state and country. The Open State Tournament includes those in the top 10, Women’s State those in top 5, Greater Ozarks top 10, Big Sioux top 10, Open Nationals top 20 and Women’s Nationals top 20. Good luck this season, and may you be included in this list next year!
Greater Ozarks
Stephen Amory, 10th All Events
Open State Championships
Colby Ridge Popcorn, 3rd Div 1 Team, $1,032;
Sun Valley Lanes, 8th Div 1 Team, $228;
Team X, 10th Div 1 Team, $192;
Dick Weers, 6th Div 2 Sgls, $181.50;
Paul Edmond, 10th Div 2 Sgls, $132;
Mark Porter, 8th Div 1 Hdcp AE $52; & 6th Div 1 Scr AE $137.
Women’s State Championships
Gutter Girls, 4th Div 5 Team, $285;
Save the Boobies, 4th Div 2 Team, $280;
Anthia Salmen/Kay Sherbeck, 4th Div 3 Dbls, $133;
Pam & Ashley Bonebright, 1st Div 2 Dbls, $300;
Julia Bond/Samantha Laird, 1st Div 1 Dbls, $300;
Jen Miseno/Cassandra Leuthold, 5th Div 1 Dbls, $108;
Diane Carlson, 1st Div 3 Sgls, $175;
Sarah Bettger, 3rd Div 2 Sgls, $68;
Julia Bond, 2nd Div 1 Sgls, $88; & 1st Div 1 AE, $100;
Sarah Bettger, 2nd Div 2 AE, $75;
Ashley Bonebright, 3rd Div 1 AE, $69;
April Dunkle, 7th Div 1 AE, $33.
Big Sioux Tournament
Broderick Enderle,2nd Sgls, $475;
Tyler Punteney/David Schilke, 9th Dbls, $240.
2018 Women’s USBC Championships
Amanda Van Duyn/Dayna Clark, 9th Diamond Dbls, $306;
Cassandra Leuthold, 20th Diamond Sgls, $223;
Amanda Van Duyn, 17th Diamond AE, $85.
2019 USBC Open Championships
Jordyn Johnson & Steve Reyna, 11th Standard Dbls, $2500;
Kevin Nickell, 12th Classified AE, $490;
Chris Johnson, 14th Classified AE, $460.