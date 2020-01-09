'An act of love' — 13th Nebraska Cigar Festival coming up just outside Lincoln

Call her Lincoln's Cigar Queen — a queen who dabbles in stogies (and their powerful aroma) while toiling by day in the fragrant world of flowers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On occasion, she'll even smoke a cigar, but most of the time, she revels in their ability to bring together the masses.

"Cigars are unique to people," she said. "They are enjoyed in much the same way as others enjoy bourbon or wine."

In this instance, they are to be enjoyed outside of Lincoln's city limits, which, unlike the state of Nebraska, will not grant a temporary waiver to allow smoking in an indoor environment.

Given her druthers, Griffin would have liked to have the event in the more spacious Lancaster Event Center, which would have allowed her to grow the Cigar Festival beyond the 360 capacity of the Pla Mor Ballroom.

But because the event center is within city limits, the Pla Mor Ballroom, 6600 W. O St., has become a very suitable alternative.

General-admission tickets are $85, while VIP tickets, which allow early entry and guarantee 15 cigars — five more than with a general-admission ticket — are $135.

There will also be a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres will also be served.