Lines snaked from the doors of Pinnacle Bank Arena and down sidewalks on nearby streets as nearly 12,000 people made their way into Cardi B.’s sold-out July 26 concert.
Tuesday night, almost 12,000 people came to the arena to see Guns N’ Roses, with no line in sight, just a few dozen folks queuing up outside the doors, then quickly walking in.
The line-eliminating, entrance-speeding difference: 22 new metal detectors.
The state-of-the art walk-through detectors are in addition to six identical machines that have been used at the arena and Pinewood Bowl since June 2018. Those 28 machines are enough to cover all 36 of the arena’s doors.
“It’s really efficient, very fast and it’s sure nice to have them in multiple locations,” arena manager Tom Lorenz said. “It never backed up. The whole process is less-invasive and we can do it quickly.”
The new detectors were first used at the Oct. 11 Miranda Lambert concert. But that show drew about 7,000 people, which likely wouldn’t have created long lines with just the six detectors.
So Tuesday’s show was the first real test of the new system. A company representative was at the arena Tuesday to train arena staff and assist with the operation.
“It’s a learning curve not only for our staff, but for patrons, so people understand how they work and how to go through,” Lorenz said.
For patrons, the most important thing to know about the detectors is that they are set so mobile phones and a normal set of keys won’t trigger the lights on the side of the machines that indicate one of four areas of a person that require additional screening using a handheld wand.
Phones and keys can remain in pockets while going through the detectors, or if they’re removed from pockets, they should be held in the middle of the body rather than at the side, where they could trigger the lights.
You have free articles remaining.
“You would only need to remove something a little larger or that has a lot of metal,” Lorenz said. “Those are the only things that need to be placed in the divesting tables next to the machines.”
Those tables, which slant downward, let the objects slide to the bottom, where they are picked up after the patron walks through the detector.
Other systems, such as that used at Omaha’s CHI Health Center, require all phones, keys and other metal objects to be placed in baskets that are examined by security personnel who slide them past the detectors, creating a slower, more cumbersome process.
Guns N’ Roses had an opening act, Blackberry Smoke, that played for a half-hour. That spread out the arrival of the concertgoers, contributing to the walk-right-in entrance for the show.
That won’t always be the case.
“If we have a classic rock act with no opener and it’s thousands arriving around the same time, we’re going to have some longer lines,” Lorenz said. “But by having multiple locations, not just six metal detectors, it’s going to be a lot smoother and a lot faster.”
The metal detectors were placed about 10 feet inside the doors Oct. 11 and Tuesday because of wind, which can affect their operation and stability. But for most concerts and large events, they are likely to be set up on the plazas outside the doors.
Based on the forecast of south winds of 5 to 10 mph Saturday evening, the detectors are likely to be outside for the 8 p.m. Bob Dylan concert.
The 22 new detectors cost $140,000. A total of 35 detectors were to have been purchased when the machines were put into the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency budget a couple years ago. But after using the six original machines, a deployment pattern that allows a single machine to cover two doors in some places eliminated the need for seven detectors.
The detectors will be used at concerts and other events set by the arena, including Pinewood Bowl shows. The University of Nebraska has not used the six detectors for men’s and women’s basketball games. Nebraska Athletics will determine whether the detectors will be used at the games this season.