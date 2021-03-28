Lincoln's 'best-kept secret' — Museum of American Speed set to reopen April 1

It’s like “Disneyland for car people,” and most Lincoln residents don’t know it's in their city.
One of the top handful of museums dedicated to the automobile and racing in the country, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed draws visitors from around the world but relatively few people from Nebraska.
“It’s the best-kept secret in Lincoln," said curator Tim Matthews. “I hate that term, but a lot of people don’t know it’s here. We’re trying to change that.”
In part, Matthews said, the museum isn’t widely known in Lincoln because it primarily has, in the 19 years since its founding, drawn its visitors from racing enthusiasts, hot rodders, and classic car lovers.
As it prepares to reopen Thursday after being shuttered for more than a year, the museum at 599 Oakcreek Drive is making a pitch to families and, especially, people from Lincoln.
“There’s plenty of stuff here, an astounding amount of stuff that’s not just for gearheads,” Matthews said. “We really like getting families and kids to come in. Our goal is really to educate young people, to light a spark with young people, so they get off the phone and build something with their hands.”
There are more than 120 cars on exhibit and at least 400 engines, with dozens of additional engines in a workroom waiting to come out for display.
But the museum has much more than cars. For example, a collection of lunch boxes from TV shows, movies and cars fills a stairwell.
“There are a lot of collections within the collection,” Matthews said. “You have the lunch boxes and the art. There’s a pretty cool Buck Rogers display. There are soapbox derby cars, tin toys, all kinds of things. Anything related to automotive, we try to collect.”
At the top of another level of the stairwell that’s lined with movie posters is a driver’s suit that Will Ferrell wore as Ricky Bobby in “Talladega Nights."
One floor below, covers from car-themed albums, most from the early 1960s, line the walls with a pair of guitars.
And there’s a gallery full of vintage pedal cars, some shaped like trains and airplanes. Other galleries are full of tiny toys collected by museum founder “Speedy Bill” Smith or dedicated to “Spindizzies,” small gas-powered race cars.
"Don’t call them toys,” Matthews said. “The people who own them will get really upset.”
Then there are the car galleries devoted to the Indianapolis 500, drag racing, famous car builders such as Carroll Shelby, Bonneville Salt Flats racers that have gone more than 600 mph, dirt-track midgets, the Ford Model A and Model T and an engine gallery that shows off multiple versions of the flathead Ford.
Not surprisingly, it takes a while to view the thousands of items, from car club plaques to Model T manifolds and a carousel with restored pedal cars.
“Typically, people come thinking it’ll be the length of a movie, an hour and a half to two hours, and they end up staying for four hours,” Matthews said.
The length of the visits are, in large part, due to the team of volunteer docents who know and tell the stories behind the cars. Normally, the volunteers lead guided tours through the museum. But group tours will be on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions, and volunteers will instead be stationed throughout the three floors.
The volunteers, Matthews said, contribute to the museum's high rankings on TripAdvisor.
"People don’t know what to expect when they come here. Then they get that one-on-one connection with the volunteers and the stories.”
Two hours is likely the shortest amount of time to tour the museum.
The highlights start in the center of a first-floor space. There sits a bright-yellow Dale, one of three surviving prototypes of an inexpensive, three-wheeled fiberglass car that was designed but never built in the 1970s.
The story of the car and the transgender woman behind it was recently featured in the HBO mini-series “The Lady and the Dale.” It brought national attention to the museum and turned the Dale into one of its most prized holdings.
“If this was the Louvre and cars were art, this would be one of our Leonardo da Vinci paintings," Matthews said.
If the Dale is a da Vinci, the newest arrival at the museum is the equivalent of a Babe Ruth rookie card.
A Model A hot rod made by Ed Iskenderian will likely attract the same kind of attention that the Dale received.
“It was one of the first hot rods in the country,” Matthews said. “It was built before World War II in California in response to kids wanting cars that looked like race cars. Not many of the original cars survived.”
A corner on the museum's first floor has been converted into a reproduction of the Indianapolis shop of car builder A.J. Watson, whose family donated the tools, benches and even the pictures from the shop's wall to the museum.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in turn, loaned the museum one of Watson's cars that won the 1958 Race of Two Worlds in Italy.
But it’s not the most notable winner in the collection. That honor belongs to NASCAR legend David Pearson’s No. 21 Mercury.
In 1976, Pearson and Richard Petty crashed on the final lap of the Daytona 500, sending both cars spinning into the infield. Petty’s car wouldn’t restart. But Pearson got the Mercury to fire up and took the checkered flag. Petty’s No. 43 Plymouth was pushed across the line to take second in what is considered by many the greatest finish in NASCAR history.
“He (Pearson) somehow made it across the line, but the car was really torn up,” Matthews said. “This is that car, fixed up. They found it in a salvage yard and restored it.”
There are a bunch of other cars that will turn gearhead heads, including a Cornelian race car that Louis Chevrolet drove in the 1915 Indianapolis 500, a 1974 Indy car owned by Parnelli Jones and driven by Nebraskan Jan Opperman, a 1953 Corvette, a “Big Daddy” Don Garlits dragster and Hedy Lamarr’s Cadillac.
“Out of all the cars in the museum, if you asked me my favorite, aesthetically, it would be (the Cadillac),” Matthews said.
The cars on display all run — well, except for the Dale, which doesn’t have an engine.
A final museum must-see is a big-block Chevy 396 that Smith purchased years ago. The 1967 engine is cut in half and moves, displaying the pistons, valves, etc., at work.
The museum is planning an expansion, made necessary to display more of the items Smith and his sons collected over the decades and new arrivals, like the piece of the fourth turn wall from Indianapolis Motor Speedway that arrived in Lincoln this week, thanks to Indy champ Al Unser.
For now, the museum is aiming at drawing visitors from the area, but as vaccinations increase and restrictions decrease, expect more visitors from across the country and the world.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott