Lincoln's 'bes-kept secret' — Museum of American Speed set to reopen April 1

Not surprisingly, it takes a while to view the thousands of items, from car club plaques to Model T manifolds and a carousel with restored pedal cars.

“Typically, people come thinking it’ll be the length of a movie, an hour and a half to two hours, and they end up staying for four hours,” Matthews said.

The length of the visits are, in large part, due to the team of volunteer docents who know and tell the stories behind the cars. Normally, the volunteers lead guided tours through the museum. But group tours will be on hold because of COVID-19 restrictions, and volunteers will instead be stationed throughout the three floors.

The volunteers, Matthews said, contribute to the museum's high rankings on TripAdvisor.

"People don’t know what to expect when they come here. Then they get that one-on-one connection with the volunteers and the stories.”

Two hours is likely the shortest amount of time to tour the museum.

The highlights start in the center of a first-floor space. There sits a bright-yellow Dale, one of three surviving prototypes of an inexpensive, three-wheeled fiberglass car that was designed but never built in the 1970s.