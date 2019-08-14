NEW YORK — Surprise! That's how model Ashley Graham announced she's pregnant with her first child. Graham and filmmaker Justin Ervin are also celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary.
The two shared a short video on Instagram showing off Graham's growing bump. She wished her husband happy anniversary and said their lives are "about to get even better."
Ervin held a sonogram image on his Instagram account as he gave his 31-year-old wife a kiss on the cheek. He called Graham his "daily inspiration" and added: "I love you and I love us."
The two achieved couple goals last year when she posted a sweet tribute to Ervin on their eighth anniversary with "I love you, Justin and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life in your arms."
Ashley Graham through the years
2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Ashley Graham attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
2019 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Ashley Graham attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Ashley Graham attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
2019 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Ashley Graham attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
2019 Variety's Power of Women: New York
Models Ashley Graham (left) and Gigi Hadid pose together at Variety's Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street on Friday, April 5, 2019, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
Bucks Nets Basketball
Model Ashley Graham holds a T-shirt launcher during an NBA basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on April 1, 2019, in New York.
Michael Owens, AP file photo
91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Ashley Graham arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
91st Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ashley Graham (left) and Melissa McCarthy arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP
91st Academy Awards - Arrivals
Ashley Graham arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell, Invision/AP
NYFW Fall/Winter 2019 - Brandon Maxwell
Ashley Graham (from left), Karlie Kloss and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attend the NYFW Fall/Winter 2019 Brandon Maxwell fashion show at Hotel Pennsylvania on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in New York.
Andy Kropa, Invision/AP
Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2018
Model Ashley Graham (left) and journalist Noor Tagouri attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Spring Studios on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
2018 God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards
Model Ashley Graham attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at Spring Studios on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
Italy Fashion Dolce & Gabbana
Model Ashley Graham wears a creation as part of the Dolce & Gabbana women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018.
Antonio Calanni, AP file photo
2018 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Ashley Graham arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 4, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
2018 MET Museum Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Ashley Graham attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Ashley Graham arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch
Ashley Graham attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Magic Hour at Moxy NYC Times Square on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
NYFW Fall/Winter 2018-Brandon Maxwell Runway Show
Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (left) and Ashley Graham attend the Brandon Maxwell 2018 Fall/Winter Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at The Time Warner Center on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 in New York.
Brent N. Clarke, Invision/AP
NYFW Fall/Winter 2018-Christian Siriano Runway Show
Model Ashley Graham (left) and designer Christian Siriano pose backstage at the Christian Siriano 2018 Fall/Winter Runway Show during New York Fashion Week at The Grand Lodge on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in New York.
Brent N. Clarke
2018 Fashion Week amfAR Gala New York
Ashley Graham attends the Fashion Week amfAR Gala New York at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
2018 Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party
Model Ashley Graham attends the Warner Music Group pre-Grammy party at The Grill/The Pool on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
Revlon Live Boldly Campaign Launch Event
Model Ashley Graham attends Revlon's "Live Boldly" campaign launch event at Skylight Modern on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
BUILD Speaker Series: Jan. 9, 2018
Ashley Graham participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the new season of "America's Next Top Model" at AOL Studios on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in New York.
Charles Sykes, Invision/AP
90th Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Ashley Graham, left, and Justin Ervin arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Evan Agostini, Invision/AP
Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham
Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham share a glass of wine on Graham's podcast.
Screen grab from Pretty Big Deal podcast
Ashley Graham Portrait Session
Ashley Graham
The Associated Press
Ashley Graham
Lincoln native and Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model Ashley Graham waves to the crowd at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016.
MATT RYERSON, Journal Star file photo
Ashley Graham on Sports Illustrated
Lincoln native Ashley Graham appears on the cover of the 2016 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.
Sports Illustrated
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attends the US WEEKLY celebrates Fashion Week at KIA STYLE360 on Monday, Sept. 14, 2015, in New York.
Michael Zorn/Invision
Ashley Graham, Catt Sadler
Ashley Graham and Catt Sadler attend Simply Stylist NYC 2015 at W Hotel on October 25, 2015 in New York City.
Donald Traill/Invision
Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham attends Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue 2015 Celebration at Marquee on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, In New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham arrives at the NYFW Spring/Summer 2016 – E! Party at The Standard Highline Biergarten on Thursday, Sept. 9th, 2015, in New York.
Michael Zorn/Invision
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attends Simply Stylist NYC 2015 at W Hotel on October 25, 2015 in New York City.
Donald Traill/Invision
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attends amfAR's Annual New York Honors Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2015, in New York.
Andy Kropa/Invision
Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham attends Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue 2015 Celebration at Marquee on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015, In New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision
NY Season 2 Premiere of "Orange Is The New Black"
Ashley Graham attends Netflix's "Orange Is The New Black" Season 2 premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Thursday, May 15, 2014, in New York.
Scott Roth/Invision
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham attends the Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS event during Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2015 in New York.
Charles Sykes/Invision
Ashley Graham
Model Ashley Graham attends the FULLBEAUTY Brands re-launching event of
fullbeauty.com at Guastavino's on Thursday, April 2, 2015, in New York. Graham is from Lincoln.
Donald Traill/Invision
Ashley Graham
Swimsuits for All's #CurvesinBikinis campaign for the brand's Swim Sexy line features Ashley Graham. The campaign was in the 2015 Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition.
Business Wire