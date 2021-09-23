Lincoln Calling 2021

When: 5:30 p.m.- 2 a.m. Friday; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday
Where: Festival Entrance - 14th and O streets
Admission: $25. Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours required for admission.
Stages - Night Market, 14th street between O and P streets
Duffy’s Backlot, 1412 O St.
Tower Square, 13th and Q streets
Schedule
Friday
Night Market
5:30 p.m. - Katy Guillen and the Drive
Vision Maker Media Showcase
7 p.m. - Raye Zaragosa
8:30 p.m. - Indigenous
10 p.m. - Antoine
11:15 p.m. - Classic Roots
Duffy’s Backlot
5:45 p.m. - Saving Fiona
7:15 p.m. - Cat Piss
8:45 p.m. - Better Friend
10:15 p.m. - FREAKABOUT
11:30 p.m. - Slothrust
1 a.m. - Plack Blague
Tower Square
Latino Lives Showcase
6 p.m. - Las Cruxes
7:30 p.m. - Verse and the Vices
9 p.m. - FEA
10:30 p.m. -- Tone Zone Skam
Saturday
Night Market
2:45 p.m. - Bull Face
4 p.m. - Universe Contest
5:15 p.m. - Yasmin Nur
6:30 p.m. - Thelma and the Sleaze
7:45 p.m. - A Ferocious Jungle Cat
9 p.m. - Emily Bass and the Near Miracle
10:30 p.m. - Kris Lager Band
Duffy’s Backlot
2:30 p.m. - Dominque Morgan
3:30 p.m. - Tylnn
4:30 p.m. - CJ Mills
Culkr House Showcase
6 p.m.. -- Jay Boi, Kieves & Verze, Mars Black, DJ Laced, Corro Corleone, J Crum, Conny Frank, XOBOI, Marcey Yates
Black Magik Showcase
10:30 p.m. - J Grimmy
11 p.m. -- Odinson B2B Zarkilor
11:30 p.m. - lady rave
Midnight - TvrpSquad
12:30 a.m. - Dark Oceanz
1 a.m. -- Birthdayy Partyy
Tower Square
2:15 p.m. - Rightfield
3:30 p.m. - Dirt House
4:45 p.m. - Gully Boys
6 p.m. - LA Jones
Record Machine Showcase
7:15 p.m. - Soultru
8:30 p.m. - Pala Zolo
9:45 p.m. - Indoor Creature
11 p.m. - The Fey
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott