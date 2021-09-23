 Skip to main content
Lincoln Calling 2021
  • Updated
When: 5:30 p.m.- 2 a.m. Friday; 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

Where: Festival Entrance - 14th and O streets

Admission: $25. Proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours required for admission.

Stages - Night Market, 14th street between O and P streets

Duffy’s Backlot, 1412 O St.

Tower Square, 13th and Q streets

Schedule

Friday

Night Market

5:30 p.m. - Katy Guillen and the Drive

Vision Maker Media Showcase

7 p.m. - Raye Zaragosa

8:30 p.m. - Indigenous

10 p.m. - Antoine

11:15 p.m. - Classic Roots

Duffy’s Backlot

5:45 p.m. - Saving Fiona

7:15 p.m. - Cat Piss

8:45 p.m. - Better Friend

10:15 p.m. - FREAKABOUT

11:30 p.m. - Slothrust

1 a.m. - Plack Blague

Tower Square

Latino Lives Showcase

6 p.m. - Las Cruxes

7:30 p.m. - Verse and the Vices

9 p.m. - FEA

10:30 p.m. -- Tone Zone Skam

Saturday

Night Market

2:45 p.m. - Bull Face

4 p.m. - Universe Contest

5:15 p.m. - Yasmin Nur

6:30 p.m. - Thelma and the Sleaze

7:45 p.m. - A Ferocious Jungle Cat

9 p.m. - Emily Bass and the Near Miracle

10:30 p.m. - Kris Lager Band

Duffy’s Backlot

2:30 p.m. - Dominque Morgan

3:30 p.m. - Tylnn

4:30 p.m. - CJ Mills

Culkr House Showcase

6 p.m.. -- Jay Boi, Kieves & Verze, Mars Black, DJ Laced, Corro Corleone, J Crum, Conny Frank, XOBOI, Marcey Yates

Black Magik Showcase

10:30 p.m. - J Grimmy

11 p.m. -- Odinson B2B Zarkilor

11:30 p.m. - lady rave

Midnight - TvrpSquad

12:30 a.m. - Dark Oceanz

1 a.m. -- Birthdayy Partyy

Tower Square

2:15 p.m. - Rightfield

3:30 p.m. - Dirt House

4:45 p.m. - Gully Boys

6 p.m. - LA Jones

Record Machine Showcase

7:15 p.m. - Soultru

8:30 p.m. - Pala Zolo

9:45 p.m. - Indoor Creature

11 p.m. - The Fey

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

