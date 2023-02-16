Big Gigantic, 8 p.m. Sunday, Bourbon Theatre. Colorado hip-hop/electronica instrumental duo Big Gigantic has been bringing its groundbreaking music to Lincoln for well over a decade, but they haven’t made a local stop since the pandemic hit three years ago. That will change Sunday when Dom & Jeremy return to the Bourbon Theatre with a new album “Brighter Future II,” that features a collab with Aloe Blacc and songs that range Lo-Fi and hip-hop tracks to dance pop.

Brandon Santini, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Zoo Bar. Brandon Santini didn’t win the Blues Music Award for Instrumentalist - Harmonica again this year. But the fact that he’s been repeatedly nominated in that category – and got a new artist nomination with a band a few years ago – is testimony to the esteem in which he’s held as a harmonica player. He’ll be back at the Zoo Wednesday, touring behind his latest album “The Longshot.”

Pecos & The Rooftops, Huser Brothers, 8 p.m. Thursday, Bourbon Theatre. One of the hottest artist on the Texas country/rock scene, Pecos & The Rooftops Just inked a deal with Warner Records, evidence of their potential and popularity outside the Lone Star Star. The friends who got together at college in Lubbock, the band broke through with “This Damn Song,” in 2019, a viral hit that’s gone platinum and still is streamed thousands of times weekly.

“Legally Blonde,” Thursday through Feb. 25, Lied Center for Performing Arts. The touring company of “Legally Blonde,” the 2007 musical based on the 2001 movie that was based on a novel, comes to the Lied Thursday for a three-day, four-show run.

The musical, which ran on Broadway for two years, tells the story of Elle Woods, who goes from the sorority house to Harvard Law School to defending a woman accused of murder, accompanied by her chihuahua. It’s been praised for its high-energy, entertaining take on the story and got a handful of Tony nominations during its initial run.

Tickets are $30.50 to $91 and are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-473-4747 and at the Lied ticket office.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023