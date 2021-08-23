 Skip to main content
Larry the Cable Guy announces Lied Center benefit show
Larry the Cable Guy announces Lied Center benefit show

  • Updated
Larry the Cable Guy

Larry the Cable Guy tells a joke about the cold weather at a March, 2019 Pinnacle Bank Arena show. He'll perform a benefit show for the Lied Center for Performing Arts in October.

 Journal Star file photo

Larry the Cable Guy will perform a benefit show for the the Lied Center for Performing Arts Oct. 7.

The Lincoln-based “Git-R-Done” comedian will donate his time and 100% of ticket sales to the Lied Center to support its programming and educational outreach during the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re grateful to Larry the Cable Guy for this generous donation," Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said in a release announcing the show. "He and his wife Cara have been a powerful force for good in our community through the work of the Git-R-Done Foundation and have been personally supportive of the Lied Center for many years.”

The Git-R-Done Foundation has donated more than $8 million to various charities since it was established in 2009. Larry the Cable Guy last performed in Lincoln in April 2019, joining rock band Styx at Pinnacle Bank Arena for a show from which he donated all his proceeds to the American Red Cross for flood relief.

Tickets for the show are $49.50. Presale for Friends of Lied members begins Aug. 30 at 11 a.m. General public tickets go on sale Sept. 7. Tickets will be available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 or at the Lied Center box office.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

