Josh Hoyer kicks off run of shows set for Zoo Bar

Josh Hoyer will play a 6 p.m. solo show at the Zoo Bar on Friday and The Killigans will play the downtown venue Saturday as it begins a regular schedule of music with plans for national touring acts to return in April.
Big Daddy Caleb and the Chargers are set to play the Zoo on March 27. The scheduled national touring shows are:
April 10 — Igor and the Red Elvises.
April 16 — Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal (album release shows at 5 and 9 p.m.).
April 28 — Orphaned Jon and the Abandoned.
May 5 — Mike Zito and his Big Band.
June 8 —The Rev. Horton Heat and Dale Watson.
Advance tickets are not yet available for the April, May and June shows. Tickets for the March shows are available at the Zoo Bar.
Philadelphia Orchestra live online: The Philadelphia Orchestra will take the Lied Center for Performing Arts “virtual stage” Saturday for a free 7:30 p.m. concert.
The world-renowned orchestra, which last appeared at the Lied in 2001, will perform Vivaldi’s iconic “Four Seasons” and will be joined by violinist Gil Shaham, who will both perform and lead the ensemble.
Registration at liedcenter.org is required to view the livestream.
A glow-in-the-dark adventure: Dino-Light is a glow-in-the-dark adventure that brings a friendly dinosaur to life to discover a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness. The 15-foot luminescent dinosaurs will fill the stage, telling a story of love and belonging. A recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant, the visually stunning production blends cutting-edge puppetry, technology and dance in a family show.
Dino-Light will be presented at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lied Center. Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for those 18 and under. Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, by phone at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied box office.
