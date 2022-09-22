Jerry Seinfeld to play sold-out Lied Center Friday

At last, Jerry Seinfeld will be at the Lied Center for Performing Arts Friday.

America’s King of Comedy had been scheduled for his fourth Lied Center show in May. But, thanks to a COVID spike, it was postponed to this week.

Not surprisingly, Friday’s show is sold out, as was his last Lied appearance in January 2015.

Seinfeld has been coming to Lincoln for more than 20 years with his first Lincoln engagement at The Royal Grove in February 1988.

At that time, Seinfeld was a successful stand-up comedian, thanks to regular appearances on Johnny Carson’s “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman'' and a 1987 HBO special. Two years later, Seinfeld’s self-titled television show -- "a show about nothing” -- made its NBC debut.

When he returned to Lincoln for a 1993 Lied Center show, “Seinfeld” was a hit, finishing No. 25 in the Nielsen ratings that year, then jumping to No. 3 the next season.

By the time Seinfeld came back to Lincoln in 2004, “Seinfeld” had been off the air for six years, but continued to run in syndication.

Post-“Seinfeld,” the comic has returned to stand-up comedy. His 2019 tour was one of the top-grossing tours in the world, the only comedian to make that Pollstar ranking. His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”