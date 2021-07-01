 Skip to main content
It took longer than we expected, but Ground Zero is back
It took longer than we expected, but Ground Zero is back

It was 468 days ago -- trust me, I did the math -- that the music died, the stage lights went dim and the jokes went silent.

And so did nearly everything else that makes life worth living.

I promised you then that we'd be back, that a silly virus wasn't going to stop us from once again doing all the things -- from checking out movies, concerts and restaurants, musicals, comedies and plays -- we love.

The thought was two weeks to flatten the curve and we'd be back. How wrong was I?

There was nothing silly about the coronavirus, which took too many lives and brought the world to a standstill. It caused fear, pain and way too much sorrow.

But we came through it. As promised. Just more slowly. And way stronger. Ground Zero relaunches today, and it's an understatement to say we're thrilled to be back.

A year without much in the way of social gathering and live entertainment taught us that our pastimes matter. The things we might have taken for granted are now more thoroughly appreciated.

Do you think that's nothing more than bluster? Ask Garth Brooks, who sold 90,000 tickets for an August concert at Memorial Stadium in less than 2 hours -- the best indicator that Lincoln is ready to party once again.

Perspective was gained in those 468 days away. We learned that entertainment brings us joy, while evoking emotion. It makes the Monday-through-Friday grind more tolerable, while always giving us something for which to look forward.

We missed Ground Zero and the impact it has on the entertainment community. We're back with a few new tricks in the bag. L. Kent Wolgamott will continue to cover the local music scene, while Jeff Korbelik, our resident culinary expert, resumes his reviews of local restaurants.

And speaking of dining, without tipping our hand, there is a new feature coming next week that will showcase some of Lincoln's best chefs and the food they prepare.

Throw in the comedy clubs, movies, community theaters and everything happening at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, and you begin to understand -- and appreciate -- everything Lincoln has to offer. 

Again, we're back, and we couldn't be happier.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

