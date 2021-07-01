It took longer than we expected, but Ground Zero is back

Pat Sangimino Night editor Pat Sangimino is a San Francisco native who has been the Journal Star’s night news editor since April 2018. Follow Pat Sangimino Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It was 468 days ago -- trust me, I did the math -- that the music died, the stage lights went dim and the jokes went silent.

And so did nearly everything else that makes life worth living.

I promised you then that we'd be back, that a silly virus wasn't going to stop us from once again doing all the things -- from checking out movies, concerts and restaurants, musicals, comedies and plays -- we love.

The thought was two weeks to flatten the curve and we'd be back. How wrong was I?

There was nothing silly about the coronavirus, which took too many lives and brought the world to a standstill. It caused fear, pain and way too much sorrow.

But we came through it. As promised. Just more slowly. And way stronger. Ground Zero relaunches today, and it's an understatement to say we're thrilled to be back.

A year without much in the way of social gathering and live entertainment taught us that our pastimes matter. The things we might have taken for granted are now more thoroughly appreciated.