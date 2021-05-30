Isky Roadster, the original hot rod, has parking place in Museum of American Speed

The roadster has a California license plate from the 1950s. But Matthews said Iskenderian drove it for years after that, showing off his creation on the streets until the mid-1980s when he loaned the car to the NHRA Motorsports Museum in Pomona, California.

So how did Iskenderian’s roadster end up in the Museum of American Speed?

It started with a trip to Lincoln about 15 years ago, when Iskenderian checked out the museum's collection, especially the engines, and began developing a relationship with the museum. Shortly thereafter, it continued via the Winfield cam grinder.

“When Ed had a chance, he bought this cam-grinding machine from the estate of Ed Winfield,” Matthews said. “He always felt like it deserved to be in a museum to tell Winfield's story. So when he got home after visiting us, he said, ‘I want to donate it.'”

After getting the cam grinder appraised, Iskendarian shipped it to Lincoln, setting the stage for the loan of the roadster.

“Once we had the cam grinder, and we had the other set of Maxi cylinder heads, we said, 'Ed, you know your car's been in the NHRA museum for 35 years. We'd love to get it out of California and share it with a different group of people,’” Matthews said. "He loved that idea.”