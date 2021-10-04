Guitar great Pat Metheny returning to LIncoln, this time inside

Throughout more than 50 years, "I've been working really hard to improve not just in terms of playing an instrument, but just as a musician and everything that comes with that.

“I spend much every waking minute working on something. It’s much more fun for me now as a result. It’s gone way beyond just kind of like ‘can I hang?’ Now I can. I know I'll be able to get to some stuff that is really a value to me.”

As an improvising musician, Metheny is thankful that he gets to perform night after night on a continuing quest to the find the “stuff” he’s always looking for. He’s also thankful for music itself, one of the few anchors of truth in today’s turbulent times.

“One incredible aspect of music, whatever else is going on, you wake up every morning and B flat is still B flat,” he said. “It doesn't change. No matter what else is going on, you can count on it, So I feel like we get to trade in a currency. We're dealing in something that is like the world's most golden bank account.

“Every hour you spend kind of devoting yourself to that world that B flat is consistently a part of, you end up getting insight, wisdom, fun, all kinds of stuff back. And it's all true … that's really something fantastic about being a musician, I feel very lucky to be a musician.”

