Guitar great Pat Metheny returning to LIncoln, this time inside

Pat Metheny hasn’t forgotten the first time he played Lincoln.
It wasn’t at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, where the 20 time Grammy-winning guitarist will be performing Monday. It hadn’t yet been built in 1974.
Nor was it at Kimball Hall. Instead, the Kansas City native’s first exposure to a Lincoln audience was just that -- outside in less-than-ideal conditions.
“It was maybe six months into my joining Gary Burton's band,” Metheny said. “We had a Midwestern Arts Council tour through Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas. It was the Gary band, Clark Terry's band and Gerry Mulligan. ... I'll never forget Lincoln, because it was in April and we had to play outdoors on a flatbed truck in a parking lot in about 28 degree weather. For vibes guitar, bass, drums, to play in the freezing cold is like almost impossible.
“I can only imagine what it sounded like."
Metheny remmeber that the drummer, a guy named Bob Moses, wore gloves, as did other members of the band.
"It was, like, painful," Metheny said. "So when I think of Lincoln, I think of that.”
Playing in Burton’s band, and with the jazz masters of Kansas City when he was just a teenager, inspired the now 50-year veteran to return that favor to a generation of younger musicians with his “Side-Eye’ project, bringing them into to record and joining him on tour.
“I was such a beneficiary of that myself, going back to the Kansas City days when I was 15, 16, 17 years old,” Metheny said. “ I was incredibly lucky to find myself playing on the bandstands of Kansas City with the best musicians in town. That's really how I learned to play. All those guys were, obviously, a lot older than me and gave me, not just the opportunity but, by being around them, kind of a window into what their worlds were as musicians and everything else, too."
At 18, he joined Burton's band, which exposed him to a new generation of jazz musicians that included Chick Corea, Jack D. Jeanette Steve Swallow and Herbie Hancock.
"In addition to being like my heroes I ended up playing with them all the time and got so much from it,” he said.
“Side-Eye NYC,” the album Metheny released in September, finds him accompanied by a handpicked rotating case of players, featuring some of the most exciting and innovative new musicians on the New York scene.
Recorded just before the pandemic, “Side-Eye (V1, 1V) is a mix of originals along with reworkings of some of Metheny’s most beloved pieces, such as “Timeline.”
The live version of “Side-Eye” that will play the Lied Center Monday will feature pianist/organist/keyboardist James Francies and, for now, young New Orleans drummer Joe Dyson.
“
“Side Eye” is the latest innovative project for Metheny, who has won Grammys in 12 different categories including jazz, new age and country and for his previous project, “Road to the Sun” wrote for and recorded with a handful of the world’s top classical guitarists.
Metheny, who’s considered a jazz guitarist, is all over the musical map, not confined to or defined by any genre.
“I'm going to take that as a compliment, rather than being accused of being a schizophrenic,” Metheny said. “In many ways, the whole issue of genre has eluded me in terms of being able to discuss it, or acknowledge it because I kind of feel nonaligned in a way.
“Whenever discussions of genre come up, my sense is they're mostly political discussions or cultural discussions or dress code discussions, they're usually not musical discussions. The truth is, I'm only really interested in the music part of it.”
Metheny, who says he and his collaborators could play with Beyonce one night, play with the New York Philharmonic the next and then do an improvised jazz performance the next, has been honing his craft for more than five decades, unceasingly working on the music that drives and defines him.
“I'm way better now than I was at the time I started making records,” he said.
Throughout more than 50 years, "I've been working really hard to improve not just in terms of playing an instrument, but just as a musician and everything that comes with that.
“I spend much every waking minute working on something. It’s much more fun for me now as a result. It’s gone way beyond just kind of like ‘can I hang?’ Now I can. I know I'll be able to get to some stuff that is really a value to me.”
As an improvising musician, Metheny is thankful that he gets to perform night after night on a continuing quest to the find the “stuff” he’s always looking for. He’s also thankful for music itself, one of the few anchors of truth in today’s turbulent times.
“One incredible aspect of music, whatever else is going on, you wake up every morning and B flat is still B flat,” he said. “It doesn't change. No matter what else is going on, you can count on it, So I feel like we get to trade in a currency. We're dealing in something that is like the world's most golden bank account.
“Every hour you spend kind of devoting yourself to that world that B flat is consistently a part of, you end up getting insight, wisdom, fun, all kinds of stuff back. And it's all true … that's really something fantastic about being a musician, I feel very lucky to be a musician.”
