Cornhole continues to grow through virtual reality and in backyards

What makes a good cornhole player? Kelly, who began playing cornhole roughly in 2010 at mostly sporting tailgates and backyard events, started playing competitively in 2012. He says it all starts with form and rhythm.

“This game gets so much easier once you learn how to throw the bag correctly,” Kelly said. “The flatter the bag you throw, the truer your bag will land and slide. The true mastery is learning how to throw a flat spin. You will see most novice players throw the bag end over end, and as soon as it hits the board it flops off the left or right side. My best advice for new players trying to gain an edge is to talk and learn from a player that has developed some of the skills, and ask how you can improve. Just like anything else in life, you have to stay persistent. It seems the best cornhole players in the country practice daily.”

Sayasone said that a good cornhole player is someone who has the ability to throw a flat spinning bag, play strategy and do things on command such as blocks, pushes, airmails, curves, bully bags and other techniques.