Cornhole continues to grow through virtual reality and in backyards

Thud. Thud. Thud. Thud.
It’s the sound the bags make when they land on the board. The sound echoes across the room or the backyard, outside Memorial Stadium at someone’s tailgate, or wherever Cornhole, or some call it “Bags,” is being played.
It’s a sport that for the longest time was played in those backyards and tailgates across the country, but it’s moving more and more into the spotlight, including on television and in locations all across Nebraska and, of course, Lincoln.
And even though many still play it just for fun with their friends and neighbors, some are playing it weekly or twice a week for cash, and others are doing it professionally. One of those professionals is Jackie Sayasone, who leads the standings in Nebraska as part of the American Cornhole League (ACL).
“It's a game you can play anywhere,” Sayasone said. “Anyone can play. It doesn’t take a lot of physical effort. You can be 5 or 95 and still play! It’s a game most everyone can relate to now, as it's a backyard/tailgating activity. It's cheap to get started, and all levels can play at tournaments now. It's a social game, but it can also appeal to very competitive athletic types that are looking to compete again at a high level. It’s appealing to many to watch something different on TV.”
Lincoln’s Sean Kelly runs a weekly league in Lincoln at Grata Bar & Lounge, and there is another weekly one at Cosmic Eye Brewing. All of them are currently on hold, though, due to COVID-19, although the ACL has started Virtual Cornhole. Learn more at iplaycornhole.com.
“I believe cornhole is such a growing sport because of the social aspect and the ease of the game,” Kelly said. “It's a game that you can play while enjoying your favorite beverage and smack talking against your friends at a bar.
“I also believe the competition has grown so much over time because of the high payouts at Cornhole tournaments,” he added. “It is not uncommon to find weekly tournaments that pay out over $500. I believe most players are seeing that money can be made playing a game we all once just played for fun. Cornhole is turning into a real competitive sport.”
And that is definitely the case for Sayasone, who started playing competitively around a year ago.
“There was a bar league at 1912 that my friend, Kraig Peterson (Dogfish Head Craft Brewery representative) was sponsoring,” she said. “He asked me to play in it, and I met a handful of competitive players. They got me to go play at an ACL event. As I continued to grow as a player, I came in contact with Eric Ryder, who got me to go compete at the World Championships last season. After that, it really started for me.
“You know, it’s funny – I always thought I was really good at the game because I always won at tailgates. After my first time playing in an ACL blind draw event (paired up with someone random), I was getting my butt whooped,” Sayasone continued. “The top dogs were just beating me up. So, with the competitiveness in me, I bought my own set of bags and practiced for a week straight. I worked on getting the spin down, throwing a flat bag and learning the strategy. I picked up the game fast and was a completely different player. I continued to grow and learn. Then six months later, I signed my pro contract with ACL.”
What makes a good cornhole player? Kelly, who began playing cornhole roughly in 2010 at mostly sporting tailgates and backyard events, started playing competitively in 2012. He says it all starts with form and rhythm.
“This game gets so much easier once you learn how to throw the bag correctly,” Kelly said. “The flatter the bag you throw, the truer your bag will land and slide. The true mastery is learning how to throw a flat spin. You will see most novice players throw the bag end over end, and as soon as it hits the board it flops off the left or right side. My best advice for new players trying to gain an edge is to talk and learn from a player that has developed some of the skills, and ask how you can improve. Just like anything else in life, you have to stay persistent. It seems the best cornhole players in the country practice daily.”
Sayasone said that a good cornhole player is someone who has the ability to throw a flat spinning bag, play strategy and do things on command such as blocks, pushes, airmails, curves, bully bags and other techniques.
“It takes someone who is mentally aware of game situations and mentally strong – being able to learn from other players and accept losing,” she said. “The best players lose. You’re going to lose. But the best player will take that loss and turn it into a lesson taking it to practice. You must be willing to practice and not just play in tournaments. Consistency is crucial, and that comes with practice. If you give up one bad round, that could cost you the game. Once you get to a high level, you have to go into every game with confidence no matter who you play.”
Sayasone’s final piece of advice involves execution – “being able to have laser focus, no thinking about mechanics, just throw and play smart,” she said. “Blocking out everything going on around you and being able to play with all the distractions. Sportsmanship, of course, takes a huge role. It says a lot about a player.”
To learn more about cornhole locally, follow Lincoln Cornhole on Facebook.
