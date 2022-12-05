Food Network's Alton Brown bringing 'holiday variant' of his culinary show to Lied

There are Christmas shows of music, theater and dance, performances about Bethlehem, Santa Claus, toys coming alive and family traditions.

Then there’s “Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats — The Holiday Variant.”

“It’s a culinary variety show,” Brown said of "Beyond the Eats," which will play the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Thursday. “Nothing that happens in the show isn’t about food. As far as I know, we invented the form.”

Brown — for more than 20 years the creator, writer and host of “Good Eats,” “Good Eats: Reloaded” and “Good Eats: The Return” — said fans of the popular Food Network TV show shouldn’t expect to see it replicated on the Lied Center stage.

“This is not ‘Good Eats Live' by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “But if you’re a “Good Eats’ fan, I think you’ll like it.”

Nor, Brown said, is “Beyond the Eats” directly linked to “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend,” his Netflix Top 10 reboot of the cooking competition featuring top chefs from around the world, or to his books like the James Beard Award-winning “I’m Just Here for the Food” or his best-selling “Good Eats” cookbooks.

“I don’t design this stuff to work together,” he said. “What I would like to think is that my DNA is a commonality across all of them.”

That DNA was formed when Brown, who studied film at the University of Georgia and did cinematography for music videos, including R.E.M.’s “The One I Love,” decided he wanted to do a new-style cooking show.

To prepare, he enrolled in the New England Culinary Institute. Graduating in 1997, he put together “Good Eats,” which initially aired on Chicago’s PBS station and was picked up by Food Network in 1999.

“My mission statement was Mr. Wizard, Monty Python and Julia Child,” Brown said. “Those were the three things I wanted to bring together, the science of Mr. Wizard, the humor of Monty Python and the technique of Julia Child.”

The Mr. Wizard element is rooted in his culinary institute studies, where he concentrated on the science of food preparation, which he brings in detail on “Good Eats” and in his books.

“I’d like to say science is the seasoning I sprinkle over everything,” he said. “There’s a fair amount of science in the show, especially in the second act when we do the game show. I’m not trying to educate anyone. But, if a few days after they go home, they’ve learned something, that’s OK with me.”

As for Python, Brown hopes his show is funny.

“It’s only comedy if people laugh,” he said. “Let’s call it storytelling. In all my live shows, there’s a section where I’m telling stories. People often laugh. I count on that. But if they don’t laugh, it’s not comedy.”

Like all serious cooks since the ’60s, Brown said he’s learned from Child. But he wouldn’t say he’s inspiring anyone to take up cooking.

“I have no reason to believe that’s true,” he said. “I’m not cut from the same cloth Julia Child was cut from.”

Instead, he said, he’s incorporated her technique-based approach into the cooking aspects of his shows. But, he cautioned, Thursday’s audience won’t pick up any useful techniques while Brown cooks on the giant stove that will be on the Lied Center stage.

“We build very big devices,” Brown said. ”They’re not practical. This is large-format performance culinary art. … There is a home recipe of what we’re going to do in the program. But what we’re doing on stage isn’t something that anyone can do at home or would want to do unless they’re really, really crazy.”

But don’t call Brown a performance artist — or any other kind of artist.

“That gets people upset,” he said. “I’d like to say I’ve adapted what I do for the stage, for live performance.”

The live element is what has set the tours — 2013’s “The Edible Inevitable,” 2016’s “Eat Your Science” and now “Beyond The Eats” — apart from his television work.

“This is very different from any other work I do,” he said. “‘Iron Chef’ is not scripted, but there are certain elements that happen every show. Live audiences change absolutely, positively everything.

“The TV camera sucks your soul directly out of your eye sockets. The live show, it’s by far my favorite thing to do. You don’t know what the audience is going to be like. You don’t know what the volunteers you get are going to do. It’s a lot more exciting than being in front of the camera.”

He cooks professionally — both on TV and stage — but does he cook at home?

“My best answer to that is, to go on to YouTube and watch the home cooking show I do with my wife (Elizabeth Ingram) every Tuesday,” Brown said.” It’s called ‘Quarantine Quitchen.’ It’s literally a live show of whatever we’re going to cook for dinner that night. I cook a lot, my wife cooks a lot, and sometimes we cook together.”

His favorite food? And something he hates?

“I’m an omnivore,” he said. “I have things I prefer. But I can’t think of anything I out and out hate like some people hate eggplant or artichokes or whatever. I’m not a fan of lutefisk, but I’ll eat it if I have to. I don’t like beef liver much. My favorite food is french fries … and single malt scotch.”

Brown will be on the road with “Beyond the Eats” for a couple more weeks, wrapping up the most recent variant in his ever-evolving career.

“I’m never fulfilled,” he said. “What I like is being challenged. The reason I started to do this project is nobody had done this before. What is fulfilling is to be able to share all of this with a live audience. That is something that can never be replicated on TV.”